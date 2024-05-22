Why was Oliver Marmol ejected? Looking at Cardinals skipper's early exit against Orioles

It has been a difficult season for Oliver Marmol and the St. Louis Cardinals. Entering Wednesday's action against the Baltimore Orioles, the Cardinals sat fourth in the National League Central with a 22-26 record. Nevertheless, the team has been on a bit of a hot streak, winning seven of their past 10 games.

Even though the St. Louis Cardinals have slowly been turning things around, they are still well outside the postseason picture. That has led to palpable frustration within the organization, which may have boiled over for Oliver Marmol during Wednesday's game against the Baltimore Orioles.

"Another day, another Oli Marmol ejection." - @FoulTerritoryTV

Why was Oliver Marmol ejected?

During the bottom of the third inning with superstar Paul Goldschmidt at the plate, home plate umpire Charlie Ramos made a questionable strike call. The missed call did not sit well with the St. Louis Cardinals manager, who had a few choice words for Ramos, leading to his immediate ejection from the game.

Although the ejection came during Paul Goldschmidt's at-bat, the frustration began earlier in the inning. During Lars Nootbaar's earlier at-bat, Charlie Ramos missed three pitch calls, resulting in a strikeout.

The missed call on Goldschmidt was the final straw for Oliver Marmol, who had seen enough of the questionable strikezone.

"Oli Marmol saw enough. Bring on the robots #STLCards" - @stlsportscntrl

This is not the first time a Cardinals player has been ejected this series

Although the missed calls against Lars Nootbaar and Paul Goldschmidt led to Marmol's ejection on Wednesday, it was Nootbaar himself who saw himself removed from Tuesday's showdown.

It has been a frustrating series for the St. Louis Cardinals in terms of dealing with umpires, with Lars Nootbaar voicing his disapproval on a missed call on Tuesday.

"Here is the strike three call that set off #STLCards RF Lars Nootbaar, who was hit with the first ejection of his MLB career a couple of minutes later." - @JohnDenton555

On a 1-2 count against Baltimore Orioles starter Kyle Bradish, Nootbaar was called out on strikes after a questionable inside pitch. That led to the St. Louis Cardinals outfielder receiving the first ejection of his MLB career after sharing his frustration with home plate umpire Mike Estabrook.

