Why was Pete Alonso missing from the Mets' lineup against the Cardinals? An insight from Carlos Mendoza

Pete Alonso's absence from the New York Mets' starting lineup against the St. Louis Cardinals was widely noticed. Alonso has experienced his ups and downs this season, but this was his first time out of the starting lineup.

Alonso didn't start as the Mets felt a rest might do him some good. That said, he was not out for the entire game as he was seen playing first base in the sixth inning. The slugger took DJ Stewart's position, who was moved to left field. Alonso did a decent job as a defensive replacement but it was a tough call for manager Carlos Mendoza to keep him out of the main lineup.

Alonso has been struggling offensively and was 1-for-28 while taking on the Cardinals. With several hitters doing a better job, the Mets need consistent batting.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Carlos Mendoza discusses Pete Alonso's offensive struggles

Pete Alonso's offensive struggles continues and he holds a batting clip of .205 with a .293 OBP and a .710 OPS. While his performance has slumped, he has still hit eight home runs in 2024. The issue is that the Mets need more consistency in order to climb the NL East.

Carlos Mendoza spoke to reporters about the decision not to start Alonso:

“He’s struggling, it wasn’t easy to give him a day and that says who he is. Even if he’s not feeling like himself at the plate he still wants to be there. But he will continue to work and grind through it and he will get through it.

“He’s one of those guys that doesn’t want to come out of the lineup at any time, but I felt it was important for Pete to have a day."

Pete Alonso has 16 RBIs and 27 hits in 132 appearances at the plate this season. He will need to find his swing and be more consistent with hits, something the Mets dearly need. While the 4-3 win over the Cardinals pushed them to 17-18, NY is still fourth in the division.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback