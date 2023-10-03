Why did the Rays clear out Wander Franco's locker? Latest on $182,000,000 star's future amid career threatening allegations

The Tampa Bay Rays have reportedly cleared out shortstop Wander Franco's locker as they needed the extra space for a few new faces heading into the postseason. The Dominican has been placed on indefinite administrative leave since August due to allegations of an inappropriate relationship with a minor. His locker has reportedly been given to catcher Francisco Mejia, who is one of the players called up to work with the team during the postseason.

Franco made his major league debut for the Rays in June 2021 and went on to sign a huge long-term contract with them at the end of the season. He started the 2023 season well before the allegations against him surfaced, where he was placed on the restricted list by mutual agreement. Soon after, the MLB placed him on indefinite administrative leave while launching multiple investigations into the matter.

Franco was one of the most productive players for the Rays before the allegations came to surface. Multiple claims against him said he had had inappropriate relations with one or maybe more minors. Since then, he has not made another appearance for the team, though his locker was still intact in the clubhouse.

However, as they head into the postseason, they have called up several players to work with the team, which has resulted in his locker being given to Triple-A catcher Francisco Mejia.

Tampa Bay Rays confirm decision to clean out Wander Franco's locker is not indicative of his future

As the MLB world takes in the news of Wander Franco's locker being cleaned out by the Tampa Bay Rays, team officials have made it clear that the decision is not indicative of any developments in his case. Both the MLB and the authorities conducting the investigation in the Dominican have remained tight-lipped about any developments in the case.

Hence, there is no update on when a resolution may be reached on the issue. Until then, the Rays have to focus on the postseason ahead of them and try to make a push for the World Series.