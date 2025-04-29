Why is Royals superstar Bobby Witt Jr. the best choice to build a franchise around? Team USA skipper shares multiple reasons

Team USA skipper Mark DeRosa made his feelings known as to why he'd pick Kansas City Royals superstar Bobby Witt Jr. in a heartbeat as the best selection to be a franchise cornerstone. DeRosa discussed several statistics and mechanics that separate the young infielder from the rest of the current crop of players.

Witt has been widely regarded as one of the most exciting young stars in MLB's next generation. Pundits and analysts have even argued that if not for Aaron Judge's record-setting campaign last year, the shortstop would've easily won the AL MVP with his scintillating season.

"If I'm starting a franchise today, give me #7 [Witt] on the Kansas City Royals," DeRosa said. (0:17-0:20)

In the most recent episode of MLB Tonight, DeRosa discussed Witt's approach to the game and numbers tallied since his stellar 2024 season.

"[Bobby Witt Jr.] is showing up to be the greatest player that the game has ever seen. Last year, Gunnar Henderson was the talk of the first half at shortstop. [The latter] was the starter in the All-Star game. And all of a sudden Bobby [Witt Jr.] went absolutely bonkers in th second half. (0:21-0:48)

"From July until the end of the year, he hit .355 with a 193 wRC+. So I love having him on the skybox." (1:04-1:15)

DeRosa also talked about the young stud's 19-game hitting streak and praised the batter's mechanics and approach in order to achieve such a feat.

"Every pitch, [his hits] go to big parts of the field and gap-to-gap. [He] can go opposite with power. [He also has] bat speed and handles bad pitches [well]. It's pretty unbelievable what he does." (1:20-1:46)

"There's nothing this guy can't do on the field." (3:43-3:45)

Bobby Witt Jr.'s sensational run of form continues

Coming off the back of an American League MVP podium finish, Kansas City Royals superstar Bobby Witt Jr. continues to deliver to start 2025. The 23-year-old is currently on a 19-game hitting streak and has shined even though his squad has struggled to start the new campaign.

Witt is batting at a hot .315/.381/.477 slash line with an OPS+ of 145. He leads the majors in doubles with 12 and also has two home runs, 11 RBIs, and eight stolen bases.

Bobby Witt Jr. ranks in the 100th-percentile when it comes to sprint speed and in the 95th-percentile in expected batting average. Per Baseball Savant, his batting run value is within the 93rd-percentile, baserunning value at the 88th-percentile, and fielding run value at the 92nd-percentile.

