Why was Scott Servais ejected vs Orioles? Mariners manager tossed in the 9th inning

Mariners manager Scott Servais was ejecter on Sunday after arguing with the umpire for a balk call, the incident occured in the top of the 9th inning. The pitcher on the mound was Andres Munoz, Sevais walked out on the field as soon as the umpire made the call for a balk and got into the umpire's face letting him know his disagreement, Servais was ejected after the incident. The score was tied at 2-2 when the balk was called by the umpire, batter was Adley Rutschman and he hit a go-ahead run the very next ball.

Scott Servais shows his disagreement over a balk call

After Scott Servais' ejection the Mariners ended up giving 3 runs to the Orioles.

Baltimore Orioles get a win over Seattle Mariners

It was a close contest between two good teams, the score was all tied up at 2-2 until the moment where Sevais was ejected but things went south for the Mariners after that, Orioles ended up scoring 3 more runs and Mariners could only manage 1. The final score being 5-3 in favour of the Orioles.