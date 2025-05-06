Why did Teoscar Hernandez leave game vs. Marlins? All we know about Dodgers star’s injury

Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Teoscar Hernandez exited the game against the Miami Marlins on Monday with left hamstring tightness. The injury extent is unclear and he was replaced by Chris Taylor.

He was off to a 2-for-2 start with an RBI before he left the game in the fourth inning. After Hernandez's exit, Taylor moved to centerfield and Andy Pages to the right.

Teoscar Hernandez has been one of the star players in the Dodgers' lineup and a stint on the injured list will undoubtedly affect the team’s overall performance.

Hernandez is expected to undergo initial treatment, but given the severity, the team might sideline him for a day or two to avoid any complications.

Last month, Hernandez missed consecutive games due to stomach bug issues. However, he wasn’t the only to miss playing time as the bug brought down two more players from the Dodgers lineup: Mookie Betts, and Enrique Hernandez.

Teoscar Hernandez’s performance so far in 2025 season

Teoscar Hernandez

Despite the recent hamstring injury and the stomach bug issue, Teoscar Hernandez has enjoyed a dominant start for the Los Angeles Dodgers this season. He has recorded a batting average of .315 with nine home runs, 34 RBIs, and four stolen bases with a .933 OPS.

His playstyle approach and records have earned him high praise from manager Dave Roberts. He said Hernandez has a “superpower” that allows him to be bold and loud during plays.

“I think the bottom line is he’s just not afraid to fail,” Dave Roberts said. “When you’re in big spots and you’re not afraid to fail, that’s a superpower. And you know with that, he’s always got a good frame of mind, he’s aggressive, and the moment never gets too big for him.”

When asked what Hernandez’s approach was during at-bats, he said it was to simply make contact with the ball. He believes as long as he makes contact and hits the ball hard every other thing will fall into place.

At the time of writing , the Dodgers lead the Marlins 7-4 after eight innings on Monday's series opener at LoanDepot Park.

