Why did Texas Rangers not host Pride Night? NL West leaders only team in MLB to skip celebrations

The Texas Rangers were the only team in the MLB not to mark Pride Month with a specially designated "Pride Night." This has led many to wonder why the team has made this rather uncommon decision.

With June being Pride Month, nearly every team in the MLB took one night to honor the LGBT community and pay tribute to the social advancements that have been made in that area.

While the MLB establishment is very much on-board with the celebrations, as are almost all of the league's teams, some players expressed their disagreement with Pride Night festivities.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Anthony Bass was released by his team just days after he shared anti-LGBT content on his personal Instagram page, while Clayton Kershaw of the Los Angeles Dodgers openly spoke against his team's occasion.

Kambree @KamVTV



texasscorecard.com/metroplex/texa… The Texas Rangers is the only Major League Baseball team refusing to give into pressure and publicly schedule a “Pride night.” The Texas Rangers is the only Major League Baseball team refusing to give into pressure and publicly schedule a “Pride night.” texasscorecard.com/metroplex/texa…

"The Texas Rangers is the only Major League Baseball team refusing to give into pressure and publicly schedule a “Pride night.”" - Kambree

However, in an apparent effort to circumvent controversy all together, the Texas Rangers were the only team in baseball not to schedule an LGBT celebration at their stadium.

According to the team's COO Neil Leibman, the team wanted to support the LGBT community in a tangible way, while maintaining an element of neutrality in what has, unfortunately, become a rather political issue. According to the Los Angeles Times, the team released a statement in which it said:

"Our commitment is to make everyone feel welcome and included in Rangers baseball. That means in our ballpark, at every game, and in all we do – for both our fans and our employees."

The Texas Rangers hosted a Pride Night back in 2003. Needless to say, it got a very unpopular response from the attendees, and has not been scheduled in the twenty years since.

With a record of 44-27, the Texas Rangers currently lead the AL West, with a 4.5 game lead over the Los Angeles Angels. Considered to be one of the league's premier teams at the moment, courting controversy or endorsement of any particular cause does not seem high on the agenda.

Texas Rangers decision may be reflection of a more conservative fanbase

While Pride Nights at ballparks based in California or New York may indeed draw mass support, if 2003 taught us anything, Rangers fans might prefer their team to stick to baseball. Either way, the league has done a good job this June of making everyone feel included in the sport.

Poll : 0 votes