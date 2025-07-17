Why did Texas Rangers pay Nathan Eovaldi $100,000 bonus despite missing All-Star game? Exploring reason behind veteran ace's big payday

Nathan Eovaldi failed to make the 2025 MLB All-Star game despite solid performances on the mound for the Texas Rangers. The starter has pitched to a 7-3 record with a 1.58 ERA. Thus, the Rangers management felt he deserved the $100,000 bonus attached to his contract.

Nathan Eovaldi would be leading the ERA chart right now had he completed six more innings to reach the 97 innings mark needed to qualify for the lists. He missed one month due to a triceps injury and has pitched 91.0 innings. Paul Skenes leads the league with a 2.01 ERA making Eovaldi the only player with an under 2.00 ERA with 90 innings.

Since his injury return on June 27th, the 2x All-Star seems to have gotten better with a 1.66 ERA and 21 strikeouts in 17.2 innings. He is second only to Tarik Skubal in WHIP (0.85) and strike-out to walk ratio (6.71). He is set to face the Detroit Tigers ace in his first game after the ASG.

This is the first year of his three-year $75 million contract extension he signed with the Rangers after taking them to their first World Series title in 2023. The decision came as a surprise to the pitcher.

“I was very surprised when [president of baseball operations Chris Young] called and told me that they would be paying me my All-Star bonus,” Eovaldi said.

“I was very thankful and appreciative. Representing the Rangers at the All-Star Game is always a goal of mine that I set out to achieve at the beginning of the season. So I’m thankful that they felt like I should have been on the All-Star team.”

The Rangers were only represented by Jacob deGrom at the All-Star Game. DeGrom has a 9-2 record with a 2.32 ERA this season. Despite not playing in Atlanta, deGrom also received his All-Star bonus.

More perks attached to Nathan Eovaldi's contract

The Texas Rangers saw the pedigree when they signed the 35-year-old to a three-year deal. Alongside the All-Star Game selection, Eovaldi will also receive $250,000 if he wins the American League Cy Young award. He will earn $50,000 less if he finishes second and a further $50,000 less if he comes in third place.

Even though chances look slim at this current juncture, if Eovaldi wins the World Series MVP he is set to earn another $150,000 in bonus. While an ALCS MVP or a Gold Glove award from the mound will give him a $100,000 payment.

