Tim Anderson recently went on a barrage of tweets after his brawl with Jose Ramirez, which sent shockwaves around the world of baseball. He has replaced his old Twitter display picture with a blank dark image, but right before that, he had a picture of the deceased rapper King Von.

King Von was a rapper out of Chicago who became popular in the late 2010s. His music was gaining recognition, but he was involved in criminal gang related activities that eventually became the reason for his death. He was found murdered in a parking lot gunfight with an opposing gang.

As for Anderson, he has been with the Chicago White Sox since 2013. Making his major league debut in 2016, the White Sox infielder quickly became a city-favorite.

Before his death in 2020, King Von and Tim Anderson worked together to make a contribution to community service in Chiago. Since then, the pair became close friends and were spotted in many public events.

During his recent Twitter onslaught, Anderson had his friend's picture on his profile display. That has piqued the interest of fans as they tried to link the two Chicago personalities together.

Tim Anderson went on a spree of tweets blaming fans for his current condition

It seems as though the fight between Ramirez and Anderson has left the latter in a tough spot.

During the fist fight between both players, the White Sox second baseman was knocked to the ground. He quickly became a meme on social media as fans made light of the incident.

That has shaken Anderson as he took to Twitter to direct blames and accusations to fans for his current state. He openly criticized people for choosing sides and directed certain comments at 'losers' with opinions.

Seven @TimAnderson7 and who the fuck gave losers opinions..

It's unclear how long a fine or suspension will be handed to the brawling pair.