Why is Tyler Glasnow not starting for the Tampa Bay Rays? Exploring pitcher's absence against Tigers

Tyler Glasnow will miss Tampa Bay Rays game against the Detroit Tigers after he was scratched from his scheduled start on Sunday due to back spasms.

According to reports, the 29-year-old had a back issue on Saturday night. The Rays are currently uncertain about the severity of his injury. Erasmo Ramirez, 33, will make a spot start, replacing Glasgow against the Tigers on Sunday.

Marc Topkin @TBTimes_Rays Tyler Glasnow has been scratched from today's start for #Rays due to back spasms that started bothering him last night, team said. RH Erasmo Ramirez will start today vs. #Tigers

The Rays have been struggling with injuries to their pitchers this season, and the latest setback couldn't have arrived at a worse time as the ace pitcher was amidst a red-hot streak from the mound.

Glasnow was named the American League Pitcher of the Month after he racked up 51 strikeouts in July. The righty had managed eight strikeouts in each of his previous two starts in the lead-up to the game on Sunday.

The former Pittsburgh Pirate had an oblique strain earlier this season, and he was placed on the injured list for the start of the MLB season.

Meanwhile, veteran pitcher Ramirez was called up from Triple-A Durham a week ago. He is set to face off against Detroit's Matt Manning, who has given up 11 earned runs in his previous two starts.

Tampa Bay Rays will be hoping for Tyler Glasnow's swift recovery

The Rays will hope that the ace pitcher's injury isn't anything serious and that he won't be needed to be placed on the injured list. Tyler Glasnow has been red-hot of late and is 5-3 with a 3.15 ERA.

He recently shed light on the tweak which led to his impeccable run.

“I think the last few starts I’ve definitely been able to set things up better and pitch and not just try and throw super hard,” Tyler Glasnow said. “The timing feels a lot better and I just feel a lot more rhythmic and I think just accumulating a few more starts has gotten me back in the right direction.”

The Rays are currently trailing Baltimore Orioles in the American League East and will face the Tigers in the rubber game of the three-game series at Comerica Park.

They are headed into the clash on the back of a disappointing 4-2 loss against the Tigers in the previous outing.