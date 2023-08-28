Why was umpire Warren Nicholson removed after ejecting a player? Boulders' chaotic Frontier League clash against ValleyCats examined

The New York Boulders registered a narrow 2-1 win over the Tri-City ValleyCats on Sunday night in a Frontier league game, where umpire Warren Nicholson was removed after ejecting a player.

The game was delayed for an hour and a minute in the first inning due to an argument between first-base umpire Warren Nicholson and Boulders second baseman Tucker Nathans. Nicholson was removed from the game for attempting to establish contact with Nathans.

A tablet computer is generally allowed to each Frontier League team. However, in the bottom of the first inning, based on Valleycats manager Pete Incaviglia’s complaint that the Boulders players were stealing signs using the centerfield camera, Nicholson requested them to remove the same. He questioned the umpire, which led to his ejection.

What followed was a heated argument. Nicholson walked away from Nathans but was followed by him. This is when Nicholson faced Nathan and it appeared like he touched him in the midsection. Therefore, both of them had to be removed. As Nathans was ejected, Nicholson made his way out through the centerfield fence.

"This was the scene from Pomona, where first-base umpire Warren Nicholson ejected New York Boulders second baseman Tucker Nathans and then appeared to initiate contact with Nathans. The ValleyCats-Boulders game has resumed without either man." - @MarkSingelais

Even after the long delay in the first inning, ValleyCats starter Brac Warren delivered six scoreless innings through 95 pitches and allowed only two hits while he struck out seven. David Vinsky's two-run homer in the seventh was enough for the New York team to secure their narrow victory.

Following the game, a minor argument rose amongst the players of the ValleyCats and the Boulders near the home dugout. However, players made their way out without any serious clash

Where do the ValleyCats currently stand after loss to Boulders?

The Tri-City ValleyCats currently hold a 53-36 win-loss record. This loss to the New York Boulders means they still hold on to third position, which is enough to seal a playoffs spot. They are now three games behind the East Division leader New Jersey Jackales and one game behind the second-place holders Quebec Capitales. New York, on the other hand, hold a record of 52-37, and are four games behind the division leaders.

The ValleyCats have seven games in hand to ensure their spot in the playoffs. The top three teams from both divisions(East and West) qualify for the playoffs. They will start their penultimate home series on Tuesday against the Sussex County Miners at the Joseph L. Bruno Stadium.