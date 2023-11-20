Why Washington Nationals must sign Jeimer Candelario in MLB Free Agency

The Washington Nationals traded awatJeimer Candelario away at the 2023 MLB trade deadline. They have the rare opportunity to bring back the player they shipped off, making them the clear winners of the deal. There are a lot of reasons to bring him back, but these three illustrate why it's a need for the Nats.

Why the Nationals have to bring Jeimer Candelario back

3) Fan favorite

During his initial stint with the Nationals, Jeimer Candelario became a fan favorite of sorts. The team's fans enjoyed him as he was one of the few players that consistently performed. He hit well and manned the hot corner, and for a perennial last place team, not much else is needed to separate oneself. Some fans didn't want to see him traded, so they'd love seeing him back in the nation's capital.

2) Third base is a need

Third base is a need, especially after the Nationals traded Candelario at the deadline. The team doesn't have an immediate replacement ready, and Candelario has proven that he can play and that he can hit for the team. He wouldn't be terribly expensive and could be locked up for the long term, which would provide them with a much-needed building block for the future. They have some up and coming players, and adding a veteran to that is key.

1) Assets

The Nationals need Jeimer Candelario

The Washington Nationals flipped Jeimer Candelario to the Chicago Cubs at the trade deadline, meaning they landed some assets for him. That's key for a rebuilding team, as they are often quick to shed expiring contracts for minor leaguers. The ability to then get that player back means they effectively keep their talented MLB player and infuse the farm with talent. This also cements a win in the deal, as the Cubs didn't even make the playoffs with Candelario in town.

It's happened before, like when the Chicago Cubs sent Gleyber Torres to the New York Yankees for Aroldis Chapman. In the offseason, the Yanks re-signed Chapman so they had both on the roster for 2017.

