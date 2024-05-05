Why was Yankees captain Aaron Judge ejected? Exploring what led to the heated exchange on Saturday

Aaron Judge has always maintained a good reputation for the New York Yankees. Since his MLB debut in 2016, Judge has never been ejected. The Yankees captain has been in several situations, but his composure always kept him from ejection. Unfortunately, Saturday night saw that change.

The Yankees were on the board with five runs while the Detroit Tigers trailed with three. The bottom of the seventh inning saw Judge at the plate, and after being struck out in the fifth, he was keen on getting the ball moving. However, home plate umpire Ryan Blakney called strike three, and that shocked Judge.

Judge disagreed with the call from his perspective, but it seemed like the ball clipped the outside corner. The slugger was upset as he walked away heading to the dugout. While he left unhappy, Judge said something to Blakney that he did not like.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Oh my God really man. That's bulls**t man, you've been bulls******g all game."

Blakney seemed fine with the first few words from Judge, but he wasn't happy when he heard the rest and ejected the Yankees captain.

Expand Tweet

Aaron Boone runs to Aaron Judge's rescue

Aaron Judge was unaware that he was ejected until he heard the crowd's reaction. Judge turned back and walked to the umpire to share some words. When Judge was ejected, Yankees manager Aaron Boone rushed to the rescue.

Boone was trying to calm the situation as he probably never wanted it to escalate further. Judge exchanged words and Blakney was unhappy with his second comment.

"No, your not gonna tell me I've been bullsh*****g all day," Blakney said in the video.

Aaron Judge became the first Yankee captain to be ejected since Don Mattingly in 1994. It's an unforgettable moment for Judge and many believe the ejection was unnecessary. Yankees fans were upset as they booed Blakney at Yankee Stadium, but they came away with a 5-3 win and moved to 22-13. NY is second in the AL East, just behind the 22-11 Baltimore Orioles.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback