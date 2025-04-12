Why was Yankees vs Giants Game 1 officially called at 6th inning? All you need to know what happened at the Yankee stadium

The New York Yankees fans endured a hard time in Friday's series opener against the San Francisco Giants at Yankee Stadium. While the Bronx Bombers struggled in the contest, the game was interrupted by rain to make matters worse.
The hosts got off to the worst start possible after Yankees starter Marcus Stroman conceded five runs in the first inning following a delayed start to the game as the Giants established a solid 5-0 lead to start the contest.
Although he was pulled from the mound after a disastrous start, the Giants continued to punish the Yankees rotation, adding three runs in the fifth and a run in the sixth.
However, the game was interrupted by rain in the sixth inning, and after a delay of nearly 30 minutes, the game was officially called. The Giants won 9-1 in the rain-shortened contest.
Marcus Stroman sent for scans after disastrous outing
Yankees starter Marcus Stroman struggled for control on Friday, giving up five runs over four hits and three walks in just 46 pitches while managing two outs before being taken out in the first inning.
If Stroman's outing wasn't bad enough for the Yankees, reports after the game emerged of a potential injury to the starter.
Stroman's outing received jeers and boos from fans at the Yankee Stadium, however manager Aaron Boone is not giving up on the ace.
“I do. I think the movement qualities are there," Boone said on Stroman being a starter for the team. "Again, it's less margin for error and there's probably some adjustments we can all make with him that hopefully allow him to go out there and be effective because the stuff's not much different than the first half of last season to the second half to now.”
It was the Yankees' fourth loss in five games and the AL East team will hope to bounce back in the second game after a forgettable series opener.