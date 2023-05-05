Why was Zach Eflin asked to take off his wedding ring? Rays starter surprised by bizarre request

During the game between the Tampa Bay Rays and the Pittsburgh Pirates on Thursday, Rays’ pitcher Zach Eflin was asked by umpires to remove his wedding ring bafore taking the mound to start the game. While this may seem like an unusual request, it is not uncommon to ask players to remove jewelry or other items that may be considered unsafe.

1) Take off his wedding ring; or

2) Get ejected



Why are players like Zach Eflin not allowed to wear jewelry when pitching?

According to MLB rules, pitchers are not allowed to wear jewelry on their hands during games for safety reasons. The only exception to this rule is a medical bracelet that cannot be removed. The umpires likely asked Zach Eflin to remove his wedding ring because it could potentially come loose and cause injury to himself or others in the field.

Jewelry rules are enforced to avoid injuries on the field

Zach Eflin complied with the request and removed his ring before starting the game. He went on to pitch seven scoreless innings, allowing only two hits and striking out six batters. The Rays won the game 3-2, completing a sweep for the Pirates.

After the game, Zach Eflin spoke to reporters about the incident, stating that he was surprised when the umpires asked him to remove his wedding ring, but understood their reasoning. He also mentioned that he had never been asked to remove his ring before, but would comply with any requests made by the umpires.

While Eflin’s wedding ring incident may have been unusual, it serves as a reminder of the importance of safety on the baseball field. Even seemingly harmless items like jewelry can pose a risk to players if they become loose or come into contact with other players during gameplay. By enforcing rules like the no-jewelry policy, umpires help ensure the safety of everyone on the field.

