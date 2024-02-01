Will Aaron Judge play in Center Field during Spring Training? Yankees captain's preparation for 2024 explored

Aaron Judge and the New York Yankees will be entering the 2024 campaign with the objective of returning to the postseason and retaining their first World Series title since 2009. The Yankees' captain will look to bring the club's revamped roster back to the playoff after a disastrous 2023 campaign that saw the team miss the postseason altogether.

The New York Yankees and their manager, Aaron Boone, have already begun planning ahead for the new season and how the squad will be utilized this upcoming campaign. One of those changes will be Aaron Judge starting the majority of the year in center field.

"@TheJudge44 at the #Knicks vs #Heat game at the Garden today sitting courtside next to @TracyMorgan and @Drake. Aaron Judge will play center field for the #Yankees next season, and will bat third with @JuanSoto25_ batting ahead of him" - @DarDZel

The New York Yankees acquired a number of outfielders who are better suited to play the corner outfield positions. Newly acquired veterans such as Juan Soto, Alex Verdugo, and Trent Grisham will help occupy the other positions while rotating sporadically throughout the year.

Although Judge was originally drafted as a centerfielder, the 2022 American League MVP has split the majority of his time between right and center field. Last season, Judge rarely appeared in center field. However, Aaron Boone has said that he will hold the position at least until Jasson Dominguez returns from injury.

Aaron Judge is set to bat third in the lineup this upcoming season

Judge's shift to center field full-time is not the only plan for the slugger that Aaron Boone has already announced. The manager has also said that New York Yankees fans will see the former AL MVP batting third in the lineup behind the newly acquired Juan Soto.

"I still have hope and know how much fun these Yankees are going to be .. i’m far from being negative about this offseason. Yankees went out and got Juan Soto. Enough of these if or buts .. The Yankees went out and got Juan Soto. Aaron Judge is still a Yankee" - @JuanSotoEnjoyer

Boone has not yet committed to who will be batting lead-off or clean-up, but he is seemingly set on having Juan Soto bat second in the lineup and Aaron Judge third. At this point, the duo will likely find themselves surrounded by the likes of Anthony Rizzo and DJ LeMahieu.

