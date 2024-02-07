Will Alex Bregman sign an extension after Jose Altuve's deal? Future of Astros third baseman, explored

The Houston Astros are basking in the afterglow of securing star second baseman Jose Altuve for the long haul with a recent inked five-year, $125 million contract extension, solidifying his status as an Astro for life. However, amid the celebration, attention turns to another piece for the Astros’ infield puzzle, Alex Bregman.

Unlike Altuve, Bregman’s contract situation appears less certain as no extension talks have taken place, according to Astros General Manager Dana Brown. The Astros, having just strengthened their bullpen with the acquisition of dominant reliever Josh Hader, are now focused on pursuing another World Series championship in the upcoming 2024 season.

Alex Bregman, set to hit free agency after the 2024 season, stands as a pivotal player for the Astros, yet extension conversations have not materialized. While Houston has already inked a deal that will keep Altuve in an Astros uniform, Bregman’s future remains uncertain, and the absence of negotiations raises concerns about his potential departure.

Alex Bregman, still in his prime, will be looking for a substantial contract following 2024.

The 30-year-old third baseman, represented by super-agent Scott Boras, presents a different scenario compared to Jose Altuve. Altuve’s extension covers the tail end of his careers, while Bregman, still in his prime, seeks a contract reflective of his value. As the Astros aim to maintain a competitive roster, the decision on Bregman’s contract becomes crucial, especially considering the limited internal and external options to replace him.

The decision of re-signing Alex Bregman is becoming crucial for the Houston Astros if they decide to keep their star third-baseman.

Bregman’s performance in 2023, with a .292/.363/.441 slash line, 25 home runs, and an impressive walk-to-strikeout ration, showcases his offensive prowess. However, the Houston Astros must weight factors like declining production over the last three years and the potential of retaining him.

With Altuve secured through 2029, the Astros now turn their attention to Bregman, emphasizing the need for strategic negotiations to ensure the continuity of their star left side of the infield. As the offseason progresses, the fate of Alex Bregman’s future with the Astros will be closely watched, and fans hope for an extension that aligns with both parties.

