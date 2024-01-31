Will Corey Seager's sports hernia surgery rule him out of Spring Training?

Corey Seager underwent surgery for a sports hernia on Tuesday. The procedure was undergone because of a lingering issue that the team felt needed to be addressed. Unfortunately, it does not come at a good time with Spring Training right around the corner.

It puts his status in doubt, as he will miss most of the spring period. Corey Seager's status for Opening Day is in doubt as well. The timeline is a little unclear, but he's not going to be on the field for most if not all of the team's Spring Training.

Texas Rangers GM Chris Young said that the hernia had been a nagging injury all season long via Yahoo! Sports:

“It was manageable. The thought was, may continue to be manageable, but there is the chance that it continues to get worse. The fact that he's still feeling it at this point became pretty clear that this may be difficult to manage and at some point would likely need to be repaired.”

Therefore, they needed to correct the injury, but that has some downsides as well since he won't be able to prepare for the season properly.

Corey Seager up in the air for Opening Day

Corey Seager and the Rangers staff, who just saw Seager win World Series MVP, were hopeful that minor treatment and rest in the offseason would heal his hernia, but that didn't occur the way they had hoped.

Corey Seager will miss Spring Training

The surgery he had will fix it, but it will cost him time. The team is reportedly hopeful that he can be ready to go on March 28, which is Opening Day. The team will defend their title against the Chicago Cubs and may not have Seager in the lineup to do so.

The concern level for the star shortstop is reportedly pretty low, and the team would be surprised if he couldn't play in that game, but anything can happen. That's only two months from now, so it's not as if it's a sure thing that he'll be healed enough to play.

