"Will not be a go for ’25" - MLB commissioner Rob Manfred issues update on introduction of robot home plate umpires next season 

Many baseball fans across the country were left disappointed after MLB commissioner Rob Manfred said on Thursday that the league's automated strike zone technology will not be used in the majors next year. There has been growing frustration among fans due to controversial umpire calls related to the strike zone, and many are eager to see some action from the authorities.

However, Manfred has claimed that there are still a lot of technical issues with the automated ball-strike (ABS) system and it is unlikely to be implemented in the MLB next season. Speaking to the media, he said:

"We haven't made as much progress in the minor leagues this year as we sort of hoped at this point. I think it's becoming more and more likely that this will not be a go for '25."

Rob Manfred is a lawyer and business executive who has been working with the MLB since 1987. He served as a lawyer for the league for over two decades, leading their investigations on several controversial cases. He was named the chief operating officer in 2013 and was elected as the league's commissioner the following year. During his tenure as commissioner, there have already been multiple rule changes in the major leagues.

Just two months into the regular season, there has already been a lot of frustration over umpires' performances among both players and fans in the MLB. The league has been experimenting with the ABS in the minors since 2019, implementing it in the Triple-A since last year.

Many fans believe that it represents the future of the game as it ensures a more consistent result on ball-strike calls. Hence, many were left disappointed with Rob Manfred's update on the matter.

Rob Manfred gives his take on growing number of injuries among MLB pitchers

There has been much debate in the MLB regarding the growing number of injuries among pitchers in the major leagues, which seems to have only increased this year. While some blame the teams' coaching staff, others point to the new pitch clock rules as the reason behind it. Speaking on the matter, commissioner Rob Manfred said:

"In 2014 or so we started with this upward trend... There is a pattern that has been an early-season problem for a while."

According to Manfred, the data over the past decade shows that pitchers are more likely to get injured early in the season. However, the league is still collecting and analyzing the data and has not yet proposed any changes to this concerning trend in the game.

