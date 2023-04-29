Will Jacob deGrom require Tommy John surgery? Injury diagnosis and updates for Texas Rangers ace

Just five short years ago, you would have been hard pressed to find a pitcher as dominant as Jacob deGrom. Now, injuries are seriously threatening his career.

After posting an ERA of 2.67 and going 2-0 in his first six starts of the season for the Rangers, fans thought that perhaps the 31-year-old's injury issues were a thing of the past.

However, during a game against the New York Yankees, deGrom had to abandon his mound duties in the fourth inning after experiencing forearm tightness. Although it is the second such event for deGrom in three games, it is not known what steps must be taken, including the need for Tommy John surgery.

As part of deGrom's contract with the Rangers, he will be eligible to play in the final year of the deal if he undergoes Tommy John surgery before 2026. If he follows through, deGrom could see his $185 million contract exceed in value to about $222 million.

After bursting into the league as a 26-year-old for the New York Mets in 2014, deGrom won the NL Rookie of the Year Award after posting a 2.69 ERA, along with 144 strikeouts over 140 innings.

Things only continued to get better for the Florida-native. In 2018, he posted a league-best ERA of 1.70 alongside a record of 10-9, as well as the lowest home runs per innings pitched ratio in baseball. He was awarded the NL Cy Young Award, an honor he also received the following season.

In the middle of the 2021 season, deGrom health took a worrying turn for the worst. What began as elbow tightness ended up sidelining the right-hander for the rest of the season. In 2022, a stress fracture in his scapula once again limited his playing ability, as deGrom made a career-low 11 starts.

After opting out of his contract with the New York Mets at the end of the 2022 season, Jacob deGrom signed a five-year contract worth $185 million with the Texas Rangers. The deal included a mutual option for the 2028 season and was seen as a fresh start for the injury-beleagered pitcher.

Jacob deGrom seems unable to shirk injury concerns

When the Rangers took a gamble on deGrom, they knew that his arm wasn't what it used to be. Although no information on an imminent procedure has been released, it looks increasingly likely that deGrom will soon have to choose between the surgery and his career.

