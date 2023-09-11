Is Josh Donaldson set to make Brewers debut? Former Yankees slugger earns promotion to new club's MLB roster

It has not taken long for former New York Yankees third baseman Josh Donaldson to work his way back to the MLB. The former American League MVP has been promoted to the major leagues by his new club, the Milwaukee Brewers, optioning infielder Owen Miller to make room on the roster. J.C. Mejia was also transferred to the 60-day IL. He will reportedly wear number 3 for the Brewers.

Expand Tweet

"3B Josh Donaldson selected from Triple-A Nashville. INF Owen Miller optioned to Triple-A Nashville. RHP J.C. Mejía transferred to the 60-day injured list." - @Brewers

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The Milwaukee Brewers announced on Monday that the polarizing third baseman's contract has been selected from Triple-A Nashville. After struggling mightily for the New York Yankees earlier this season, Josh Donaldson found himself released by the club before landing a deal with the Brew Crew.

On Tuesday, August 29th, the New York Yankees released Donaldson, ending his disappointing tenure with the club. The 37-year-old has been a shell of himself in recent years, with some speculating that it could have been the end of his MLB career. However, his promotion by the Milwaukee Brewers will give him another chance to prove his value to a contender.

It's been a disastrous season for former MVP Josh Donaldson

Injuries limited Donaldson to only 33 games this season with the New York Yankees, however, when he did play he looked well past his prime. During those 33 games, Donaldson was atrocious at the plate, posting a dreadful .142 batting average with 10 home runs and 15 RBIs.

Expand Tweet

"Josh Donaldson better retire... Cuz his 2023 stat line is too good to be ruined. 15 hits, 10 home runs / 13 runs scored, 15 RBI. Incredible" - @realboshek

In five games with Triple-A Nashville, the veteran went 3-for-17, with two of his hits being home runs. It remains to be seen how much of a role he will have with the Milwaukee Brewers, however, if he can remain healthy and produce for the team down the stretch, his power could prove to be invaluable in the postseason.

That being said, if Donaldson continues to struggle, it very well could be the end of his MLB career. Not only has he struggled to do much a the plate this year, but if it continues with Milwaukee he may find it difficult to land a new contract as an unrestricted free agent this offseason.