Will Justin Verlander go into the Hall of Fame as a Detroit Tiger? Legendary pitcher's Cooperstown legacy examined

Justin Verlander has enjoyed one of the most successful MLB careers that a pitcher possibly can. Since bursting onto the scene in 2006 and securing the American League Rookie of the Year, Verlander has continually been one of the top pitchers of his generation.

While he has dominated the league when healthy, the best season of his career may have come in 2022, his 17th season in the majors. At 39 years of age, Verlander delivered one of the most spectacular seasons of his career, finishing the 2022 season with an 18-4 record and an ERA of 1.75. He also racked up 185 strikeouts, helping him secure his third career Cy Young Award.

Justin Verlander's long list of accomplishments makes him a guarantee to be inducted into the National Baseball Hall of Fame when he is first eligible. The only question that comes up about Verlander's entrance into Cooperstown is which team he will become enshrined as a member of.

Jeff Riger @riger1984 Will Justin Verlander go into the Hall of Fame as a Tiger? Will Justin Verlander go into the Hall of Fame as a Tiger? https://t.co/IPK8eWi4pZ

"Will Justin Verlander go into the Hall of Fame as a Tiger?" - @riger1984

When asked recently about which cap he will wear in the Hall of Fame, the legendary pitcher laughed off the question. "Ha, boy is that unfair," Justin Verlander said. "Next question, please."

Selecting the logo of the cap on the plaque isn't that simple, according to a person from the Hall of Fame with knowledge of the situation: The Hall's researchers and leaders talk to the inductees, soliciting their preference for the plaque, that being said, the final decision is made by the Hall of Fame.

The case for Justin Verlander to enter the Hall of Fame as a member of the Detroit Tigers

While it may seem like a lifetime ago, Verlander was a member of the Detroit Tigers from 2005 to 2017. Throughout his 13 seasons with the Tigers, Verlander emerged as not only one of the best pitchers in franchise history but arguably the best pitcher of his generation.

Chris Castellani @Castellani2014 Verlander reminding me of 2019 Verlander, who reminded me of 2016 Verlander, who reminded me of 2011 Verlander. He might just pitch until he’s 50. Verlander reminding me of 2019 Verlander, who reminded me of 2016 Verlander, who reminded me of 2011 Verlander. He might just pitch until he’s 50.

"Verlander reminding me of 2019 Verlander, who reminded me of 2016 Verlander, who reminded me of 2011 Verlander. He might just pitch until he’s 50." - @Castellani2014

Although he never won a World Series with the Tigers, he enjoyed some of the best seasons of his career with the club. With Detroit, Verlander was selected to six All-Star teams and won the American League Rookie of the Year award, as well as both Cy Young and MVP awards in 2011.

During that season, Verlander posted a 24-5 record with a 2.40 ERA and an incredible 250 strikeouts. If Tigers fans were to point to a single season as a reason for the legend to enter the Hall of Fame as a member of the club, 2011 would be it.

While Justin Verlander won two Cy Young Awards and two World Series titles with the Houston Astros, it would be a welcome sight to see him enter Cooperstown with the team that he debuted with.

Poll : Should Verlander enter the Hall of Fame as a Detroit Tiger? Yes! Nope! 1 votes