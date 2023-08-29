Will the Mariners extend Cal Raleigh's contract? Red-hot catcher's MLB future examined with free agency looming

The Seattle Mariners are enjoying their best run of form in nearly two decades as their incredible winning streak in August saw them topple the Texas Rangers for the top spot in AL West.

While AL Rookie of the Year Julio Rodriguez is having a tremendous season with the Mariners, catcher Cal Raleigh has slightly gone under the radar.

The 26-year-old has been in great hitting form this year, contributing 25 home runs and a career-high 64 RBI. One of the hottest catchers in the division, Raleigh, is currently on a one-year deal with the Mariners.

Offering an early extension before the contract expires seems like a smart move by the franchise, similar to what they did with Rodriguez last year. However, this may not be as straightforward as it seems for the team.

According to MLB insider Jeff Passan, the catcher's agent, Scott Boras, is notoriously famous for not letting his clients sign an extension with free agency looming. During his visit with Seattle Sports’ Brock and Salk on Tuesday, he said:

“I think Cal Raleigh is probably the least likely guy to sign because he’s represented by Scott Boras … and he is an agent whose clients tend not to do contracts before free agency. That’s just sort of how it goes”

Seattle Mariners could overlook Cal Raleigh to offer an extension to pitchers

Although the catcher is enjoying a prolific MLB season and is on the course of eclipsing last year's home run record, the Mariners are more likely to offer extensions to pitchers Logan Gilbert and George Kirby.

Passan said:

"I could see Gilbert and/or Kirby potentially extended this offseason. I think that is more of a realistic contract extension than Raleigh. But if I’m trying to lock guys up, I’m going for my position players and I’m going for my franchise catcher."

He added:

"If you have a catcher who everybody enjoys throwing to in place, is it not not going to make it more attractive for the pitchers to potentially sign those deals?”

The Mariners rested their star catcher for the game against Oakland Athletics on Monday night. Brian O'Keefe replaced him behind the plate in the AL West leader's 7-0 victory in the first game of the series.