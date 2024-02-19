Will MLB The Show 24 be available on Xbox Game Pass? All compatible platforms explored

MLB The Show 24 is the latest entry in a long-running franchise, one that is so long-running that it began as a PlayStation exclusive that now fans are wondering its Game Pass status for Xbox. Just four years ago, the game first began to creep onto other platforms, and now Xbox users may be able to get it without paying the base fee.

Game Pass is a subscription service for Xbox players that gives them access to a wide library of games, many of which are there the first day they drop. Is that going to be the case for MLB The Show 24?

Is Game Pass getting MLB The Show 24?

Yes, MLB The Show 24 will be on Game Pass on its launch date. It's rare for sports games to be on any subscription services the first day they release since it's prime purchase season, but Xbox is treating its subscribers with the MLB game.

MLB The Show 24 is confirmed for a release date in March. On March 19, about a week or so before the March 28 Opening Day for all MLB teams not including the Los Angeles Dodgers and San Diego Padres, the game will hit shelves. That will also be right before the Korea Series, so it's perfect timing.

On the cover will be Toronto Blue Jays star Vladimir Guerrero Jr., who joins his father who was on the cover of MLB 2006. It's rare for a father-son duo to be prominent in a sport, let alone both grace the cover of the sport's signature video game.

Players who are subscribed to either Game Pass or Game Pass Ultimate will have access as soon as the calendar flips. It will also be available on Nintendo Switch and PlayStation consoles, but Game Pass will by far be the cheapest option.

The core subscription costs just $10 a month, with premium passes coming at about $18 a month. That's still far less than the $70 price tag for new games, and it comes with more than just one game for you to play!

