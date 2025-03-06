Will Smith, Alex Veisa & J.T. Realmuto's wives react to Dodgers Tommy Edman & wife Kristen's sweet preseason moments

Dodgers utility player Tommy Edman spent great moments with his wife Kristen and son Eli in the offseason. The couple has been married for over five years now and reside in Los Angeles where Edman has been playing professional baseball with the LAD since 2024.

On Wednesday, Kristen shared a post on social media which had endearing images from February. The images showcased how she, Edman, and their son, spent joyous moments together and with their other family members while also enjoying preseason gameday action during spring training.

They were captioned as:

"Feb 💞 "

Wives of MLB players like Cara Martinell Smith (Will Smith), Lexi Realmuto (J.T. Realmuto), and Kayla Vesia (Alex Vesia) noticed the happy family images in the post. They dropped their reactions in the comments section, which read:

"🥹😍Eli," Cara wrote.

"🩷👼 ," commented Lexi.

"Can’t wait to squeeze you both," Kayla wrote.

Screenshot of the comments from the Instagram post

Tommy Edman was influential in the back end of the 2024 MLB season for the Dodgers as they successfully marched to the World Series. He had made the move to his home state in a mid-season three-team trade deal between LAD, Cardinals, and the White Sox.

He took home the NLCS MVP honors last year and as a result of his clutch performances, Edman was given a contract extension of five years for $74 million, with an option for a sixth year which he signed on Nov 29, 2024.

Now, the player has already hit the ground running with his fellow Dodgers teammates in spring training at the Camelback Ranch in Glendale, Arizona.

Tommy Edman's wife Kristen shared some sweet family memories

Tommy Edman and his wife Kristen both hail from California and spent most of their time during the offseason at home with their son Eli. On Feb 8, Edman's wife shared a social media post which showcased delightful moments spent by the family trio at their home in San Diego, California.

The caption read:

"Off season things 🍛🌴🦒🌊☀️🚶🏾‍♀️🫶🏽 "

Edman has already featured in seven games for the Dodgers in Spring Training and has registered an offensive statline of .200 batting average, one home run, one RBI, and .638 OPS. LAD are currently on a six-game winning streak and will be playing their next spring league game against the Texas Rangers on Mar 6.

