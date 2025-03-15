Will Smith & Austin Barnes' wives turn up the glamor in chic black attire for dinner date ahead of Dodgers' Tokyo opener

Dodgers backstop duo, Will Smith and Austin Barnes have both traveled to Tokyo, Japan alongside their wives, Cara Martinell Smith and Nicole Barnes for the two-game Tokyo Series between the Cubs and LAD scheduled to be held on Tuesday and Wednesday.

While the players have hit the ground running with their training sessions inside Tokyo Dome, their partners are making the most of the opportunity at their disposal by enjoying quality time in Japan's vibrant capital city. On Friday, Cara and Nicole went out to enjoy dinner at a luxurious restaurant in Tokyo while rocking matching chic black attire.

Take a look at their image here:

Screenshot from the story on Instagram

The women could be observed sharing a smile for the camera while holding a glass of wine in their hands. The Dodgers players along with their partners had arrived in Japan on Thursday and made the most of the first two days to tour the different wards of Tokyo city.

Will Smith has been the first-choice catcher for the LAD for some time now and has been highly influential with his contributions in the past few seasons. Austin Barnes has played an amazing second fiddle to Smith as both his replacement (whenever required) and to increase the batting depth of the starting lineup.

Barnes and Smith are both two-time World Series champions with the LAD. While the ballclub picked up Barnes's $3.25 million option for the 2025 season, they signed Smith to a ten-year, $140 million contract before the start of the 2024 MLB season which effectively makes him a Dodger for life.

Dodgers catchers, Will Smith and Austin Barnes' wives shared some delightful snaps from Tokyo

Will Smith's wife Cara and Austin Barnes' wife Nicole both shared some delightful images from Tokyo. While Cara shared some snaps of a busy city street, a bowl of ramen, and sake, Nicole shared pictures of cherry blossom trees during a day out with Austin.

Take a look at the pictures here:

Screenshot from the story on Instagram (Cara Smith)

Screenshot from the story on Instagram (Nicole Barnes)

Game 1 of the Tokyo Series will pit two Japanese stars against each other as Dodgers' Yamamoto faces Cubs' Imanaga, while Game 2 will feature another LAD Japanese ace, Roki Sasaki against LHP Justin Steele.

