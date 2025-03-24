Will Smith & Chris Taylor's wives express excitement for Jonas Brothers x Marshmello concert night at Dodger Stadium

Dodgers catcher Will Smith and utility player Chris Taylor have been teammates in LA since 2019. Smith started his big league career with the LAD in 2019 while Taylor made his MLB debut with the Mariners in 2014 but was then traded to the Dodgers in 2016.

Over the years, the duo have produced many clutch plays inside Dodger Stadium and won two World Series titles in 2020 and 2024. They will now be aiming to put up a strong title defense in the upcoming MLB season.

On Sunday, Cara Martinell Smith, Will Smith's wife, and Mary Keller Taylor, Chris Taylor's wife, shared a story on Instagram. The duo expressed their excitement for an upcoming music concert scheduled to be held at the Dodger Stadium on September 6.

"Round two @mktaylor808!!" Cara captioned the story.

"We had one year off and that was too much honestly," Mary wrote.

Screenshot from the story on Instagram

Here is the official post on IG:

"Live the dream with Jonas Brothers - BACK at Dodger Stadium on Saturday, September 6th. Sign up for Artist Presale NOW for early access tickets on Thurs Mar 27 @ 10AM local!"

The Dodgers were in action inside Tokyo Dome on March 18 and 19 as they swept the Cubs in the Tokyo Series. Will Smith registered his first RBI of the season against the Cubs and now has a .500 batting average with 1.528 OPS.

Chris Taylor, on the other hand, didn't play any role in the series but was present in the dugout as a probable substitute.

Will Smith and Chris Taylor's wives shared glimpses into a traditional Japanese tea ceremony

Cara Smith and Mary Taylor attended a traditional Japanese tea ceremony while donning ceremonial kimonos alongside the wives and partners of other Dodgers players in Tokyo on March 16. They shared some highlights from the ceremony on Instagram.

"👘🍵🤍"

"Tea with sensei, doing my best lol I hope gma would be proud 🇯🇵✌🏼 "

Will and Chris along with other LAD ballplayers would be gearing up for the opening day of the new season as the Dodgers take on the Detroit Tigers in a three-game series at Dodger Stadium beginning on March 27.

