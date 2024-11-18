Will Smith's wife Cara captures precious moment of Cody Bellinger's spouse Chase's first meet with newborn Layton

LA Dodgers catcher Will Smith's wife Cara shares a close bond with Cody Bellinger's wife Chase. Bellinger, a former Dodgers outfielder/first baseman and the 2019 NL MVP, played with Smith between 2019 and 2022. Bellinger then signed with the Chicago Cubs in 2023.

Despite that, both Chase and Cara have maintained their friendship and recently, Chase came up to visit Cara and Will's newborn daughter, Layton, who was born on Oct. 22.

On Sunday, Cara posted a photo where Chase can be seen holding Layton.

"Auntie Chase meeting Layton," she wrote.

In another snap, Cara clicked their first daughter Charlotte Ann Smith alongside Bellinger and Chase's firstborn daughter, Caidan Carter Bellinger.

Cara's Instagram story

Just like Will Smith and Cara, Cody Bellinger and Chase also share two daughters. Caiden was born in November 2021, while their second daughter Cy was born in April 2023.

A year to remember for Will Smith & Family

Will Smith couldn't have imagined a better year than 2024. The Dodgers sent shockwaves across the league after they signed their catcher to a 10-year, $140 million contract extension in March. The signing bonus was $30 million, while $5 million from his contract will be deferred to be paid between 2034 and '43. The extension will likely keep for most if not all of his career in LA.

Next up, Will and Cara announced their pregnancy during the regular season. In the middle of the World Series, on Oct. 22, they welcomed Charlotte Ann's sibling, a daughter whom they named Layton Elizabeth.

Adding more to the already good season, Smith won his second World Series after the Dodgers took down the New York Yankees in five games. Reflecting on the season, Cara took to Instagram, sharing:

"I will never get over this!! A week… one week… in between having our second daughter & the dodgers winning the World Series😭🙌🏼 >>naturally laytons trophy pic needed a moment🏆," she wrote in caption.

Will Smith is part of the Dodgers core unit, including Shohei Ohtani, Yoshinobu Yamamoto and Mookie Betts, who signed for the better part of their career with a lengthy contract. This star-studded cast is expected to deliver more glory in the coming years.

