  Will Smith's wife Cara drops 2-word reaction to Dodgers star's sweet moment with daughter Charlotte during Spring Training field routine

Will Smith's wife Cara drops 2-word reaction to Dodgers star's sweet moment with daughter Charlotte during Spring Training field routine

By Raghav Mehta
Modified Feb 15, 2025 02:35 GMT
Will Smith with his family (Image from - Instagram.com/@caramartinellsmith)
Will Smith with his family (Image from - Instagram.com/@caramartinellsmith)

On Friday, Los Angeles Dodgers catcher Will Smith's wife, Cara Martinell, took to Instagram to share adorable snaps to her story, featuring her husband. Will was seen enjoying a sweet moment with their daughter, Charlotte, during a Spring Training field routine workout.

"My loves 💙" Cara Martinell Smith captioned her Instagram story
Screenshot of Cara Martinell's Instagram story (Images from - Instagram.com/@caramartinellsmith IG Stories)
Screenshot of Cara Martinell's Instagram story (Images from - Instagram.com/@caramartinellsmith IG Stories)

Charlotte was born in October 2022, two years after Will Smith and Cara Martinell got married. Per sources, the couple first met when they were both students at the University of Louisville.

The pair share another daughter, Layton, born in October 2024, two years after her older sister. Will and Cara Smith's second daughter was born during the Dodgers' 2024 World Series winning run, and Cara Martinell has previously talked about how she arrived at just the "perfect time" of the year.

Will Smith's wife Cara looks forward to "matching gear" with Chris Taylor's wife Mary yet again in 2025

The Dodgers enjoyed an amazing postseason run in 2024, going all the way to win the World Series. It was not only the players but also their spouses who had a thrilling October as they watched every crucial game unfold from the stands.

Cara Martinell, and Chris Taylor's wife, Mary Keller, were often spotted at ballparks, wearing outfits that showed off their husband's jersey numbers. On February 1, Cara Martinell took to Instagram to reflect on the exciting experience of the 2024 season, and how she hopes to do it again in 2025.

"In honor of spring training starting this month… here’s to another year of matching gear👯‍♀️💙" Cara captioned her Instagram post.
Having made numerous quality acquisitions over the winter, the Dodgers are the favorites for the World Series later this year and they have the tools to go all the way again.

Edited by Chaitanya Prakash
