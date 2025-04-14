Will Smith's wife Cara drops 2-word reaction as she makes her friendship known with Walker Buehler's spouse

Boston Red Sox ace Walker Buehler is no longer part of the LA Dodgers but he and his wife McKenzie are still remembered for their time with the club.
On Sunday, Dodgers utility man Chris Taylor's wife Mary posted a throwback photo with catcher Will Smith's wife Cara, herself and McKenzie. The photos appear to be from the 2024 World Series, where the Dodgers defeated the New York Yankees in five games.
"Miss Kenz (McKenzie)," Mary wrote.
Cara reposted the photo where they were all smiles and bundled up in matching white beanies — each repping Dodgers jersey numbers "21," "3" and "16."
"my girls !!!" Cara wrote.
Their partners contributed to the Dodgers' eighth World Series title, most notably Buehler and Smith.
Buehler made two appearances in the World Series, one as a starter and the other in relief. He pitched 6.0 innings combined, posting a 1-0 record without allowing a single run while striking out seven. Meanwhile, Smith contributed one home run, two RBIs and two extra-base hits.
Walker Buehler's wife McKenzie shares heartfelt farewell post for LA
After winning the 2024 World Series, Walker Buehler ended his stint with the Dodgers and became a free agent. His wife McKenzie thanked the fans in LA for supporting them through the starting pitcher's journey there from 2017 to 2024.
"Thank you LA for being so amazing and welcoming to Walker and I! We’ve loved calling LA our second home and growing our family there 💙🤍 Stay tuned for our next chapter 😘," McKenzie captioned on Dec. 28.
Buehler's stint with LA included him winning two World Series titles along with two All-Star selections and making All-MLB first team in 2021.
In free agency, Buehler signed with the Boston Red Sox on a one-year $21.05 million deal. He is not having a great season, posting a 1-1 record. He has pitched 15.2 innings, allowing runs at the rate of 5.74 per nine innings.