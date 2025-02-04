Will Smith's wife Cara drops 3-word reaction to Dodgers star Chris Taylor's adorable moment at the beach with toddlers

Dodgers catcher Will Smith's wife, Cara, reacted to Chris Taylor's wife Mary's latest social media post from Monday. Mary shared some delightful images capturing precious moments with Chris Taylor, their child Theo Kalani Taylor and their furry friends.

Cara Martinell Smith quickly noticed Mary's social media post and took a keen interest in one particular picture. The image showcased Chris Taylor enjoying a scenic view on the beach shore alongside a bunch of toddlers including his son, Theo, Will Smith's daughter Charlotte and two other kids.

"The little crew."

Screenshot from the story on Instagram

Taylor and his wife hosted the second annual polar plunge organized by their charitable trust, the CT3 Foundation, at Manhattan Beach Pier on Sunday. The event saw many of his Dodgers teammates, their partners, and kids in attendance. The funds raised from the event, in association with the LADF, were donated to local firefighters who have been battling the California wildfires since Jan. 7.

"Chris and Mary Taylor hosted their second annual CT3 Polar Plunge at the Manhattan Beach Pier! Their CT3 Foundation will donate a significant percentage of the proceeds to local firefighters due to the LA fires."

Will Smith and his wife co-founded their own philanthropic organization called the Catching Hope Foundation. This foundation mainly focuses on developing leadership skills, self advocacy and self sufficiency among underpriviliged children. They also conduct various charitable events in association with the LADF to raise money for a good cause.

Dodgers catcher, Will Smith's wife, Cara, shared a delightful image with Chris Taylor's wife

On Feb. 1, Smith's wife Cara Martinell Smith shared a delightful image on her social media handle alongside her friend and Chris Taylor's wife, Mary. Both were rocking denim jackets with their husbands' baseball jersey numbers on the back.

Take a look at the post here, which was captioned:

"In honor of spring training starting this month… here’s to another year of matching gear👯‍♀️💙 "

Both Smith and Taylor celebrated their second World Series titles with the Dodgers. Will Smith delivered clutch plays and stellar defense behind the plate last year, while Chris Taylor excelled in his role as a utility player in 2024. Now, the duo, along with their standout LAD teammates, will be aiming to defend their crown in 2025.

