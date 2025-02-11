Will Smith's wife Cara drops 4-word caption for Dodgers star gearing up for Spring Training 

On Monday, Los Angeles Dodgers catcher Will Smith's wife Cara Martinell took to Instagram to share a story featuring her husband, as he geared up for Spring Training. Looking at the caption of the original post on the Dodgers' official Instagram page, it appears Smith was one of the first players to have turned up for the first session of the 2025 season.

"& so it begins," she captioned her Instagram story.

Despite having been arguably the most well-rounded team in 2024, the Dodgers front office made every effort possible to ensure that the team heads into the new season much stronger than they ended the last, with notable acquisitions including the signings of Blake Snell and Roki Sasaki. Also, players that performed well in 2024 were rewarded for their efforts, with the likes of Teoscar Hernandez and Kike Hernandez extending their stays in LA.

Spring Training will hence be pretty exciting for Dodgers fans, as they will be able to finally get some glimpses of how some of their new players will perform in tandem.

Will Smith, who won the World Series for the second time in his career in 2024, will no doubt be hoping to be there or thereabouts once again in 2025, with the kind of talent the Dodgers have on their roster heading into the new season.

Will Smith and wife Cara Martinell show off World Series trophy at Los Angeles Kings game

On Jan. 6, Cara Martinell took to Instagram to post a series of snaps, as she and her husband turned up to Crypto.com Arena, the home of NHL team the Los Angeles Kings, along with the World Series trophy.

"This… never gets old," Cara Martinell captioned her Instagram post.

The game on the day, which was between the LA Kings and Tampa Bay Lightning, turned out to be quite a nail-biter. Fortunately for the Smiths and others who were rooting for the home team, the Kings ended up on the winning side, as they held on to a slender advantage to register an important 2-1 win.

So far, the Kings are enjoying a strong season, sitting third in the Pacific Division with a 53-29 record. As things stand, the team looks to be in a good position to punch their ticket to the Stanley Cup playoffs for a fourth consecutive season.

