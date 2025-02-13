Will Smith's wife Cara gives a sneak peek of her latest workout grind

This offseason, Will Smith's wife, Cara, has been dedicated to her fitness journey while her husband gears up for spring training. On Instagram, Cara shared a snapshot highlighting her commitment to staying in shape — especially after welcoming their baby daughter on Oct. 22 last year.

On Wednesday, Cara Smith shared a photo of a 10-kg barbell, symbolizing her renewed dedication to fitness. While Will Smith is focused on chasing his sixth consecutive World Series ring, Cara has set her sights on a different kind of victory: her personal health and strength journey.

Will Smith's wife Cara shares a gym photo on her IG story. Source - Instagram/@caramartinellsmith

Will Smith and his wife, Cara, first met at the University of Louisville, where Smith was making waves as a top MLB prospect. Their love story began in 2015, and after four years of dating, they got engaged in 2019.

The couple wasted no time, exchanging vows the next year. Their journey as a family grew even more special in 2022 when they welcomed their daughter, Charlotte.

The same year, Will Smith showcased his talent on the global stage, winning a silver medal in the World Baseball Classic for Team USA. He also earned his first MLB All-Star selection, marking a career milestone.

More recently, the Smith family grew once again, welcoming their second daughter, Layton, in October. Meanwhile, Cara has been dedicated to shaping young minds, working as a first-grade teacher for the past three years.

Will Smith's wife Cara takes pride in completing a fitness program

Los Angeles Dodgers catcher Smith is preparing for the upcoming season, and the couple has decided to move out of Nevada and back to California ahead of spring training. However, Cara still remembers her time spent at the fitness studio, which led her onto her current fitness journey.

In an Instagram story on Feb. 3, she talked about how the 100 classes of the fitness program at F45 Training Henderson has helped her cope with the postpartum from both of her pregnancies.

She talked about how she will always cherish the times she has spent working on herself at the award-winning fitness studio in Henderson, Nevada.

"This studio means so much to me… it has seen me at my strongest and also my most vulnerable (postpartum with both Char & Layton)! Truly a place I get so excited to come back to each offseason and get sad to leave! Gonna miss this place and the trainers so much," she wrote in the IG story.

