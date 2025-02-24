  • home icon
  Will Smith's wife Cara gives a sneak peek of her 'refreshing' weekend getaway in Arizona

Will Smith's wife Cara gives a sneak peek of her 'refreshing' weekend getaway in Arizona

By Chirag Dhariya
Modified Feb 24, 2025 10:30 GMT
San Diego Padres v Los Angeles Dodgers - Source: Getty
Will Smith's wife Cara gives a sneak peek of her 'refreshing' weekend getaway in Arizona (Source: Getty)

Los Angeles Dodgers catcher Will Smith's wife, Cara, shared a glimpse of her weekend getaway from a scenic location. While Smith prepares for the upcoming 2025 season in the Dodgers' spring training camp, his wife is spending some personal time with her friend.

The couple has been happily married since tying the knot in 2020 and also share two daughters, Charlotte and Layton. On Monday, Cara shared a sneak peek of her vacation with her friend with the caption:

"Such a refreshing weekend with my girl @lizhensley_ !!!"
Cara IG (Credits: Instagram/@caramartinellsmith)
Cara IG (Credits: Instagram/@caramartinellsmith)

She shared an image of an outdoor desert-like landscape featuring large rocks, rugged terrain and desert vegetation like small bushes and cacti. The sky is clear and a vibrant blue — perfect for an outdoor trip.

Will Smith and Cara Martinell first met while attending the University of Louisville, falling in love shortly after. Cara is the biggest supporter of her husband’s baseball career and has been spotted on several occasions attending his games and cheering him on.

She has 28.3K followers and often shares family moments, including those at the Dodgers' ballpark, with her social media fans. On Thursday, Cara posted snapshots of herself and her daughters at the Dodgers' spring training facility, posing with Will Smith.

“Another season of Charlotte stealing the show loading… 🥹🥲,” she captioned the post.
In the images, Smith and Cara can be seen posing together, with their elder daughter, Charlotte, holding her father's baseball bat. In another adorable picture, the little girl is smiling as she tries to hold the bat in a swinging position.

Will Smith along with wife Cara had two joyous moments during the Dodgers World Series victory

Will Smith and his wife, Cara, welcomed their elder daughter, Charlotte, in Oct. 2022. Their second daughter, Layton, was also born in Oct. 2024, just one week before the Los Angeles Dodgers won the World Series.

Expressing her happiness, Cara wrote in the caption of an Instagram post:

“I will never get over this!! A week… one week… in between having our second daughter & the dodgers winning the World Series😭🙌🏼 >>naturally laytons trophy pic needed a moment🏆”

Cara shared several pictures from the team’s 2024 World Series victory celebration, including an adorable moment where she held little Layton on the Dodgers' trophy.

Edited by Nadim El Kak
