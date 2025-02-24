Will Smith's wife Cara gives a sneak peek into her ultimate self-care day

Los Angeles Dodgers catcher Will Smith enjoyed a strong 2024 campaign, finishing the regular season with a .248 batting average, 20 home runs and 75 RBIs. The 29-year-old played a key role as his team won their division, the NL West and the World Series.

At the moment, the catcher is hard at work at spring training, as he and his teammates prepare to challenge for titles in the new season. While Will Smith goes through his paces at the Dodgers' training center, his wife, Cara Martinell, seems to be enjoying some time indulging in self-care.

On Saturday, she shared a series of snaps to her story, as she enjoyed a rejuvenating trip to the spa, followed by a healthy meal.

Screenshots of Cara Smith's Instagram stories (Images from - Instagram.com/@caramartinellsmith IG Stories)

Will Smith's wife Cara posts adorable snaps of daughter Charlotte enjoying herself at spring training

Two-time All-Star Will Smith and his wife, Cara Martinell, tied the knot in December of 2020. They have two daughters together, Charlotte, born in October of 2022, and Layton, born in the same month two years later.

On Thursday, Cara Smith took to Instagram to post a series of adorable snaps featuring Charlotte, as she enjoyed getting her own workout in on the field, while her dad was hard at work during spring training.

"Another season of Charlotte stealing the show loading… 🥹🥲" Cara Smith captioned her Instagram post

It appears Cara Smith is looking forward to what the new season brings, as her husband and his teammates look to add to the success of 2024. Smith, who debuted for the Dodgers in 2019, won the World Series for the second time in his career in October.

Dodgers fans will also be sharing Cara's sentiment, as they too keenly await the start of the new season. Having made several quality additions to add to an already star-studded lineup, fans will be backing their team to successfully replicate last season's exploits.

