Will Smith's wife Cara reacts as Dodgers catcher's slugger era heats up with third HR of the season

Los Angeles Dodgers catcher Will Smith enjoyed an extremely successful 2024 campaign, finishing the regular season with a .248 batting average, along with 20 home runs and 75 RBIs. Playing a key role in helping his team win the NL West, pennant, and ultimately the World Series, Smith earned himself his second All-Star selection.

It appears the catcher has started the new season exactly how he ended the last, currently batting .367 with three home runs and 12 RBIs.

The 30-year-old played a key role in helping the Dodgers win at home against the Colorado Rockies on Tuesday, hitting a three-run homer to blow the game wide open in the bottom of the third. Soon after Smith hit his towering blast, the Dodgers took to Instagram to celebrate the big hit.

"Will Smith for three!" the Instagram post was captioned.

Soon after, his wife Cara shared the same post to her story, sharing her reaction via a series of emojis.

Screenshot of Cara Smith's Instagram Story (Image from - Instagram.com/@caramartinellsmith IG Stories)

Will Smith's wife Cara pens heartfelt message dedicated to Dodgers star as he celebrates 30th birthday

As two-time All-Star Will Smith celebrated his 30th birthday on March 28, and his wife Cara took to Instagram to post a family snap to celebrate the big day. Alongside the image, she shared a heartfelt message dedicated to her husband.

"30!!!!! Happy birthday to my love, my best friend & the greatest dad to these two little girls! We love you SO much," Cara Smith captioned her Instagram post.

Will and Cara reportedly first crossed paths when they were both students at the University of Louisville, where Will played baseball, while Cara studied for a degree in education. The pair reportedly began dating while on campus, going on to announce their engagement 2019, the year Will Smith made his big league debut.

The pair went on to tie the knot the following year, just after Smith won his first career World Series title, in a ceremony in Louisville, Kentucky. The couple share two daughters, named Charlotte and Layton, born in 2022 and 2024, respectively.

