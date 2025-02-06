Will Smith’s wife Cara's 1-word response to Ryan Pepiot and Lilia turning heads at Tampa Bay Sneaker Soiree

Tampa Bay Rays pitcher Ryan Pepiot and his wife Lilia attended the 13th Annual Tampa Bay Sneaker Soirée, an event celebrating the sports community in Tampa Bay. The event was held at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tampa.

The Tampa Bay Sneaker Soirée is a one-of-a-kind event where formal wear meets sneaker culture. Attendees showcase their fashion-forward sneaker choices. Several celebrities attended the event, including WWE superstar Titus O'Neil, free agent cornerback KJ Sails, radio host Ronnie Lane Payne and Buccaneers analyst Tom Krasniqi, among others.

On Wednesday, Pepiot shared glimpses from the couple's time there. They arrived in coordinated black ensembles, with Pepiot donning a classic suit paired with sneakers, while Lilia turned heads in a sleek black dress and statement kicks.

"What a night at the 13th Annual @sportstampabay Sneaker Soirée," Pepiot captioned.

Pepiot posed for pictures with O'Neil and Sails, had an interview with Krasniqi and Payne and enjoyed several events as part of the celebration.

Cara Smith, the wife of Dodgers catcher Will Smith, commented on his post.

"Okayyyyy 🔥🔥," Cara wrote.

Cara's reaction (image credit: instagram/rpepiot10)

Ryan Pepiot wishes her wife Lilia on her special day

On Jan. 22, Ryan Pepiot celebrated the birthday of his wife Lilia and shared three photos on Instagram.

"Happy Birthday @lilia_pepiot! I love this life with you! 🤍," Pepiot captioned.

In the first photo, the pitcher wore a black tuxedo suit with an inner white shirt while Lilia was in a brown strapless gown. The second photo was a selfie, with a backdrop of the sea.

The third snap was of the couple enjoying a party in glittering outfits, vibing to the sound of beats. The fourth picture was at Tropicana Field, with Pepiot in a Rays jersey and Lilia in casual wear. The last photo was a selfie with the couple soaking near the beach.

After dating since 2017, Pepiot and Lilia exchanged vows on Nov. 13, 2021, in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico. Lilia graduated with a degree in arts from Butler University. She has an active interest in Ballet and performed once at the American Contemporary Ballet.

