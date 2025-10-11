Will Smith's wife Cara shares adorable picture of daughter Charlotte staring intently at 'Chicken Dad' Tyler Glasnow during Dodgers' NLDS showdown

Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Tyler Glasnow set the tone in the NLDS, drawing admiration from catcher Will Smith's daughter, Charlotte. With a 2-1 win over the Philadelphia Phillies in Game 4 on Thursday, the Dodgers secured the NLCS berth. Glasnow dominated, tossing six scoreless innings, striking out eight and yielding just two hits.Smith's wife, Cara, reshared a story from Glasnow's fiancée, Meghan. The image features Glasnow standing on the field at Dodger Stadium after the game.Cara tagged Meghan and wrote:“Char admiring chicken’s dad.”Will Smith's wife, Cara, shared a story. (@caramartinellsmith/Instagram)Smith’s daughter Charlotte was born in October 2022.After the game on Thursday, Cara shared an Instagram post featuring their family of four. Smith wore a black NLCS Dodger jersey, while Cara looked casual yet chic in a denim outfit, holding Char's hand and carrying one-year-old Layton Elizabeth in her arms.&quot;NLCS bound✨💙🍾😍,&quot; she captioned the post. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostAfter the game, Tyler Glasnow shared with reporters how he felt following the Dodgers' clinch of an NLCS berth.“It means everything,” Glasnow said. “It’s been a dream of mine for a long time, not only to play for the Dodgers, but in the postseason in meaningful games, and it feels incredible.”Tyler Glasnow's fiancée Meghan posted an IG story after Dodgers' NLDS showdownMeghan shared an Instagram story on Friday. The image highlighted Glasnow’s family in the crowd during the Dodgers' Game 4 against the Philadelphia Phillies on Thursday.Meghan was in a black crop top featuring Glasnow's name and picture, paired with designer denim flare pants.“Glasnow fam club,” she captioned the post.Tyler Glasnow's fiancée, Meghan, posted a story. (@injector_meghan/Instagram)The love story between Meghan and Glasnow started during a game in 2021. Glasnow told the Los Angeles Times in March 2024,“So I wrote my phone number on a ball, threw it to her and told her to text me. She came to the next game, threw me a ball with her number and told me to text her.The couple got engaged in 2024 and will tie the knot in November.