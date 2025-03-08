Will Smith’s wife Cara shares heartwarming bond between daughters Charlotte and Layton

LA Dodgers catcher Will Smith had an emotional rundown between his personal and professional life in October. He and his wife, Cara, were expecting their second daughter amid an intense postseason run.

The 2024 NLCS clash against the New York Mets ended (in six games) just in time for him to be with his wife as she gave birth to Layton, their second daughter, and sister to Charlotte, who was born in October 2022. The newborn brought luck to Smith, who then helped the Dodgers take down the New York Yankees and win the World Series for the second time in his career.

On Friday, Cara shared what's going on in the Smith household while the catcher is at work. Smith's daughters are bonding together, and Cara didn't miss preserving the memory for her husband. She shared an adorable photo capturing their daughters dressed in matching lilac pajamas adorned with mermaid prints.

The snapshot featured Charlotte gently placing her tiny hand on her young sister, Layton. Cara captioned the post:

"2nd move of the year... done and DONE ✔️."

Cara's Instagram story

The caption likely hints that the family has relocated to Arizona, where Smith is playing Cactus League in preparation for the upcoming Tokyo Series, which is set to be played on March 18 and 19.

Will Smith's wife Cara drops photo montage from Dodgers spring training camp

The preseason is when baseball families start to adjust and prepare before the grueling 162-game season loads. While players sweat it out on the field, they also make sure to bring their children over, who then have a fun time with other fellow kids.

Similar is the case with Will Smith, whose family arrived at Camelback Ranch in Glendale, Arizona, where the Dodgers are conducting their spring training activities.

Cara dropped a series of photos with their firstborn, Charlotte, being the center of attention. In the snapshot, Charlotte can be seen lifting the heavy bat of her father with a cheerful smile. Cara captioned the post:

"Another season of Charlotte stealing the show loading… 🥹🥲"

The family of Will Smith will most likely be on the plane to Tokyo later this month. The Dodgers are set to play a two-game series against the Chicago Cubs at Tokyo Dome as they kick off their campaign to defend the World Series title.

