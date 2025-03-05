Will Smith's wife Cara shares sneak peek of her elegant tea party with Dodgers' Max Muncy, Alex Vesia & Gavin Lux's spouses

Los Angeles Dodgers catcher Will Smith’s wife, Cara, has shared glimpses of her recent tea-time moments with fellow baseball wives. While Smith prepared for the 2025 season with his team, Cara took some time to enjoy a girls' day with her friends.

Dodgers players Max Muncy, Alex Vesia, Michael Grove, and Gavin Lux are also honing their skills for the upcoming season, while their wives recently joined Cara for a fun gathering.

On Tuesday, Cara shared snippets from their get-together on her Instagram story.

“cutest day thx to @babyy_vesia, @molly_oboyle15, @macy_omli,” Cara wrote.

Cara IG (Source: Instagram/@caramartinellsmith)

The images Cara shared featured a pink-themed gathering with beautiful decorations and an array of treats, including cupcakes, cake, strawberry slices, drinks, and more. Another table displayed an elegant setup with tea cups, saucers, flowers, and pink candles.

Dodgers infielder Max Muncy’s wife, Kellie, also shared a clip on Instagram, flaunting her stunning dress and thanking her fellow baseball wives for the beautiful decorations. She captioned the post:

“Tea party with the girlies 🫖🌸 @babyy_vesia @molly_oboyle15 & @macy_omli did an amazing job putting this together. I mean the details! 😍”

The Los Angeles Dodgers are set to kick off the 2025 season in Japan with their two-game Tokyo Series against the Chicago Cubs.

Will Smith's wife Cara shares workout struggles from her gym time moments

On Tuesday, Will Smith’s wife, Cara, shared glimpses of her gym session with her 28.3K followers. Posting a picture of a Lagree Megaformer, an intense full-body workout machine, she wrote:

"Every time I tell myself.. maybe one day it will get easier… it in fact does not"

Cara IG (Source: Instagram/@caramartinellsmith)

Will Smith and Cara Martinell have been married since December 2020. The couple shares a daughter, Charlotte, whom they welcomed in October 2022. Last October, they welcomed another daughter, Layton Elizabeth.

Last month, the mother-daughter trio visited Will Smith during his spring training, and Cara shared glimpses of their family time with her followers.

“Another season of Charlotte stealing the show loading… 🥹🥲,” she captioned the post.

In one of the images, little Charlotte can be seen holding a baseball bat while her parents pose behind her. In another, Cara is carrying Layton in a baby carrier, while Smith stands beside her in his Dodgers uniform.

