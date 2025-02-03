Will Smith's wife Cara shares her sweet spring training ritual with Dodgers star Chris Taylor's spouse Mary

The Los Angeles Dodgers stars Will Smith and Chris Taylor are in full preparation mode for the spring training on Feb. 21 against the Chicago Cubs. Not only the players, but even their wives are preparing for it. On Saturday, Will Smith's wife, Cara, shared a picture with Chris Taylor's wife, Mary, on Instagram.

However, the photo was an old one, was seemingly clicked during the 2024 NLCS game. The duo wore matching outfits, as Cara wore a jacket with her husband's No. 16 imprinted on the back and Mary had her husband's No. 3 on the back.

"In honor of spring training starting this month… here’s to another year of matching gear," Cara wrote in the caption of the IG post.

Cara Smith and Mary Taylor seem to have a great friendship. They regularly share pictures from their time together on social media.

Will Smith's wife Cara attended a little league game with Joe Kelly's wife Ashley along with their kids

Will Smith's wife, Cara, accepted the invitation from Joe Kelly's wife, Ashley, to a little league game on Jan. 25, and they seemed to have a blast together. Cara Smith and Ashley Kelly brought their kids to the outing as well, and they shared pictures from their day together.

It's quite common for the MLB wives to become friends, and Cara Smith doesn't miss any opportunity to be cordial with her fellow wife of an MLB player. So, last Sunday, Cara Smith and her daughter Charlotte supported Ashley's kid playing on the diamond.

"@ashleynicokelly tells me to come to a little league game... I got to a little league game," Cara Smith wrote on her Instagram story.

Ashley Kelly and Cara Smith's daughter (IG/caramartinellsmith)

Will Smith married his wife Cara in December 2020, and then the couple had their first daughter together a couple of years later in 2022. She also keeps featuring her daughter quite frequently on her social media.

