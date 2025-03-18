Will Smith & Tommy Edman's wives make the most of Tokyo sightseeing on touristy double date with Dodgers stars

Dodgers catcher Will Smith and his teammate Tommy Edman tagged along with their partners as both the couples went on a touristy double date in Tokyo on Monday.

LAD finished preparing for the Tokyo Series, with their last exhibition game coming against the Hanshin Tigers on Sunday. The club will aim for a positive start to the series when they play against the Chicago Cubs on Tuesday.

The couples went sightseeing, touring some of the most iconic spots in the Japanese capital. Cara Martinell Smith (W/o Will Smith) and Kristen Edman (W/o Tommy Edman) shared images from the fun-filled sightseeing day in Tokyo on their Instagram stories.

Take a look at the images here:

"A fun day of exploring!"

"Then we came here thanks to @makennakrumel rec."

"I love seeing @tommyedman in parks and stopping to read the signs."

Kristen Edman posted images from her touristy double date. (Credits: IG/Kristen Edman)

Cara Martinell Smith posted images from her touristy double date. (Credits: IG/Cara Martinell Smith)

The Dodgers and Cubs both lost their respective exhibition games against the Hanshin Tigers over the weekend, but either NL team will be hopeful of making an impactful start to the new MLB season. On Tuesday, two Japanese aces will take to the mound inside their homeland at Tokyo Dome in game one.The Dodgers will give the ball to Yoshinobu Yamamoto, while the Cubs will start Shota Imanaga. Game 2 will feature another Japanese pitcher from LAD's bullpen as they start Roki Sasaki against LHP Justin Steele. It is set to be a mouth-watering contest between the two NL rivals.

Wives of Will Smith and Tommy Edman had participated in a traditional Japanese tea ceremony

On Sunday afternoon, Cara Smith and Kristen Edman dressed in traditional Japanese kimono attire to participate in an auspicious tea ceremony alongside the partners of other Dodgers players. Cara even shared some images from the eventful ceremony on Instagram.

"👘🍵🤍 "

Expect catcher Will Smith to be named in Los Angeles's starting lineup for the Tokyo Series, while Tommy Edman could also be starting the game in the infield at the second base after eight-time All-Star Mookie Betts was ruled out of the Tokyo Series due to an illness.

After the Tokyo Series, LAD will play three preseason games against the Angels, while the Cubs will play five preseason games against the Padres, A's, Rockies, and Braves.

