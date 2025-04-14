Will Smith, Tyler Glasnow's partners drop heartfelt reactions to Dodgers pitcher & wife's pregnancy announcement

Dodgers catcher Will Smith's wife and starting pitcher Tyler Glasnow's wife reacted to relief pitcher Alex Vesia and his wife Kayla's pregnancy announcement on soical media. On Sunday, Kayla took to social media to share a video reel where she and Alex stood inside Dodger Stadium with their family members for a postgame family picture.

Ad

As the members looked towards the camera for the family photo, Alex Vesia sneakily brought out the sonogram image of the baby from his pocket and exclaimed: "K's pregnant!" Soon after the anouncement, the family members erupted with joy and shared warm hugs with the happy couple and congratulated them on their pregnancy.

Take a look at the post here, captioned as:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"This moment >> #babyannouncement #family #dodgers"

Ad

Trending

Will Smith's wife, Cara Martinell Smith, and Tyler Glasnow's fiancee, Meghan, dropped their heartfelt reactions to the announcement. Their comments read:

"So sweet ❤️❤️ "

"❤️ ❤️ "

"Your brother still smiling for the pics is the best."

Screenshot of the comments from the Instagram post

On Saturday, Vesia and his wife shared another pregnancy announcement post on social media.

Ad

Ad

Dodgers pitcher, Alex Vesia, dropped a heartfelt comment on his wife's pregnancy announcement post

Kayla's pregnancy announcement post from Sunday drew a loving reaction from husband Alex Vesia. He dropped a heartfelt three-word comment, which read:

"The best moment!!! ❤️ "

Screenshot of the comment from the Instagram post

Vesia's latest outing came against the Cubs on Sunday. He pitched one inning and gave up one run on two hits. Vesia has one save for the season, with an ERA of 3.00 and 1.33 WHIP. The Dodgers lost the series finale 4-2 against the Cubs and with that, registered their third straight series defeat of the campaign.

Ad

Catcher Will Smith registered two hits in four at-bats on Sunday and Tyler Glasnow was impressive with his start at the mound. The two RBIs of the game for LA Dodgers came off the bat of Max Muncy and Kike Hernandez but the rest of the hitting lineup faltered resulting in the series defeat.

Vesia, Will Smith, Tyler Glasnow and the rest of their teammates will look to get over their losing slump when they host the Rockies for a three-game series at Dodger Stadium, starting Monday.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Karan Tyagi Karan has been a baseball sports betting expert, analyst and content strategist at Sportskeeda since 2022. He holds a Master's degree in Sports Management from Virginia Commonwealth University, and worked with the VCU Rams baseball team as a trackman analyst. He started following the sport at 18, watching postseason on television.



Karan is a fan of the Los Angeles Dodgers owing to their successful history in the sport, and their consistent performances at the highest level. He admires Mookie Betts’ on-field defensive and offensive prowess, along with his off-field charitable exploits, while Bruce Bochy is his favorite coach.



The Mets’ miraculous rally from a two-run deficit in the 1986 World Series Game 6 in the bottom of the 10th inning despite being two outs and two strikes down is his all-time favorite baseball moment.



Karan’s strengths are player profiling and technical deep dives, for which he always refers to reliable sources such as the social media handles of the best MLB analysts.



When not strategizing, he likes to read, listen to music, go for a run, and watch sit-coms. Know More