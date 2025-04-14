Will Smith, Tyler Glasnow's partners drop heartfelt reactions to Dodgers pitcher & wife's pregnancy announcement

Dodgers catcher Will Smith's wife and starting pitcher Tyler Glasnow's wife reacted to relief pitcher Alex Vesia and his wife Kayla's pregnancy announcement on soical media. On Sunday, Kayla took to social media to share a video reel where she and Alex stood inside Dodger Stadium with their family members for a postgame family picture.
As the members looked towards the camera for the family photo, Alex Vesia sneakily brought out the sonogram image of the baby from his pocket and exclaimed: "K's pregnant!" Soon after the anouncement, the family members erupted with joy and shared warm hugs with the happy couple and congratulated them on their pregnancy.
Take a look at the post here, captioned as:
"This moment >> #babyannouncement #family #dodgers"
Will Smith's wife, Cara Martinell Smith, and Tyler Glasnow's fiancee, Meghan, dropped their heartfelt reactions to the announcement. Their comments read:
"So sweet ❤️❤️ "
"❤️ ❤️ "
"Your brother still smiling for the pics is the best."
On Saturday, Vesia and his wife shared another pregnancy announcement post on social media.
Dodgers pitcher, Alex Vesia, dropped a heartfelt comment on his wife's pregnancy announcement post
Kayla's pregnancy announcement post from Sunday drew a loving reaction from husband Alex Vesia. He dropped a heartfelt three-word comment, which read:
"The best moment!!! ❤️ "
Vesia's latest outing came against the Cubs on Sunday. He pitched one inning and gave up one run on two hits. Vesia has one save for the season, with an ERA of 3.00 and 1.33 WHIP. The Dodgers lost the series finale 4-2 against the Cubs and with that, registered their third straight series defeat of the campaign.
Catcher Will Smith registered two hits in four at-bats on Sunday and Tyler Glasnow was impressive with his start at the mound. The two RBIs of the game for LA Dodgers came off the bat of Max Muncy and Kike Hernandez but the rest of the hitting lineup faltered resulting in the series defeat.
Vesia, Will Smith, Tyler Glasnow and the rest of their teammates will look to get over their losing slump when they host the Rockies for a three-game series at Dodger Stadium, starting Monday.