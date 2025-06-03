Will Smith, Walker Buehler, Chris Taylor's wives, and more react to Austin Barnes' spouse Nicole's heartwarming message for her better half 

Austin Barnes spent his entire MLB career with the Los Angeles Dodgers before they released him last month. Barnes' wife, Nicole, penned a long message for him on social media, prompting reactions from many, including the spouses of her husband's former colleagues.

On Monday, she shared an 18-snap Instagram post of the moments she shared with her husband and their son. The pictures range from before their son's birth to the Dodgers' victory celebration after winning the 2024 World Series.

"It’s hard to put into words what the last 11 years have meant- to you, to us, to our family. My heart is filled with so much gratitude and pride. This team and this city has been a part of some unforgettable moments not only in your career, but our story," she captioned the post.

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"11 straight postseasons. 4 World Series appearances, and a 2 time World Series Champion. So many countless memories not only etched into my heart, but so many others. I’ve loved being able to share this journey with you. Always, always, your biggest fan," she continued.

Barnes concluded the message with a heartfelt gratitude for LA, where she made a lifetime of memories. Many, including the wives of Will Smith, Walker Buehler and Max Muncy reacted to the post.

Dodgers pitcher Alex Vesia's wife, Kayla, wrote:

"Love you guys SO much!!!!"

Red Sox ace Walker Buehler's spouse, McKenzie, commented:

So thankful the dodgers brought us all together!!

Dodgers third baseman Max Muncy's wife, Kelly, said:

"love you guys!!! 2x champs forever"

Dodgers catcher Will Smith's better half, Cara, wrote:

"Love youuu all"

Reds slugger Christ Taylor's wife, Mary, commented:

"You are the realest one! I love you!"

Screenshot of comments [Source: Instagram/nicolebarnes.__]

Austin and Nicole have been married since January 2018, after being engaged since February 2017. They share a son, Royce, who was born in February 2021.

Austin Barnes' wife Nicole shares sweet message for Dodgers stars' spouses

The Los Angeles Dodgers' players are a close-knit family. Their wives even have an official Instagram account. On Sunday, they shared an Instagram post expressing love for the time they spent with the couple. It didn't take long for Nicole to respond to the post:

"Thanks my girls [love] so much love always for you all!!!!!"

Austin Barnes' wife, Nicole's comment [Instagram/ladodgerwives]

Barnes was designated for assignment on May 14 and released five days later. The move was to facilitate the call-up of Dalton Rushing, who the Dodgers believe will be the successor to Will Smith in the catching role. Barnes is currently a free agent, and it remains to be seen where he ends up before the trade deadline.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Safeer M S Safeer M S is a baseball journalist at Sportskeeda, having delved into the sport professionally since 2024. His journey into baseball was sparked by Shohei Ohtani’s remarkable MLB performances, which ignited his passion for the game. Safeer’s enthusiasm for fantasy baseball further fueled his engagement with the sport.



Safeer supports baseball stars like Mike Trout, Bryce Harper, and Aaron Judge, with Shohei Ohtani's dual-threat dominance being his most memorable baseball moment. He admires Willie Mays for his athleticism and historic achievements in pinch-hitting and stealing bases.



In addition to his baseball expertise, Safeer is deeply passionate about combat sports, which he has been reporting on since 2022. His journey into combat sports began with Karate lessons in school, followed by boxing training. Films like Rocky 4, Never Back Down, and Warrior inspired his love for MMA, and witnessing Demetrious Johnson's victory over Kyoji Horiguchi solidified his commitment to the sport.



When not immersed in sports, Safeer enjoys playing football, working out, and watching anime or thriller movies. Know More