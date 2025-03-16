Will Smith & wife Cara turn heads in the streets of Tokyo in color-coordinated attire

Los Angeles Dodgers catcher Will Smith explored the streets of Tokyo, Japan, with his wife, Cara, before joining his team in the exhibition game against the Hanshin Tigers on Saturday.

The Dodgers are coming off a 5-1 victory in their last game against the Yomiuri Giants. Will Smith had three at-bats but couldn’t score a run in the game. The LA Dodgers will open the 2025 season against the Chicago Cubs on Tuesday.

On Saturday, Will Smith’s wife, Cara, shared a moment of their outing in Tokyo with an Instagram post.

Will and Cara Smith were seen posing on a street in Japan. Behind the couple, several buildings with Japanese signs can be seen along with several shops, and pedestrians.

Will Smith was dressed in a light gray hoodie, paired with dark blue jeans and white sneakers. His wife, Cara, wore a stylish long black coat over a white top, paired with white shoes.

Will and Cara Smith have been together since marrying in December 2020. They also share an adorable daughter named Charlotte, whom they welcomed in 2022.

Will Smith’s wife Cara shares enjoying moments with fellow baseball wives enjoying Tokyo

The Dodgers players and their spouses arrived in Japan on Thursday. On Saturday, Will Smith’s wife, Cara, shared several snapshots from a group outing featuring many of her fellow baseball wives.

Cara IG (Credits: Instagram/@caramartinellsmith)

Kristen, the wife of Tommy Edman, and Kayla, the wife of Alex Vesia, accompanied Cara. In one image, the group is enjoying mochi and Cara also shared a photo of the mochi shop, which offered several varieties of the dessert.

Cara IG (Credits: Instagram/@caramartinellsmith)

One snapshot featured the Dodgers players enjoying food with their partners on the busy streets of Tokyo. Cara also treated herself to Italian pasta in Japan, captioning it:

“Forever finding Italian.”

She also posted an image posing alongside Kayla Vesia, both visibly happy and enjoying their outing. Cara ended her day with a stunning view of the beautifully lit Tokyo Tower.

