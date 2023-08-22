Will Wander Franco play during MLB Postseason 2023? MLB Insider drops latest on future of accused Rays star

Wander Franco's playing eligibility is the subject of debate right now. After the All-Star shortstop was accused of inappropriate relationships with minors, he has been away from baseball. He's currently on the Restricted List as MLB investigates.

They haven't come to any conclusions, but Wander Franco will remain out until the thorough investigations are complete regardless of the findings. Can he play during the playoffs?

That depends on how long the investigations take and what the results are. The Tampa Bay Rays are in great shape in terms of making the playoffs, but they may or may not have Franco.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

For the time being, he is not ineligible from playing in the postseason. Should the investigations end and he is found innocent, he could then play in a theoretical postseason game.

Wander Franco's postseason not ruled out

Whether or not Wander Franco plays again remains to be seen. Those close to the situation believe there's a strong chance he ends up barred from Major League Baseball. In that case, he would certainly not play in the playoffs or ever again.

Can Wander Franco play in the postseason?

However, if that doesn't happen, he may be able to return for the playoffs, which would give the Rays a much-needed boost. It all truly depends on the timing, and ultimately, the findings of the investigations.

If the relationships never happened, he will likely return to the lineup sooner rather than later. If they did, then he could have played his last inning in the MLB.