William Contreras sends 4-word message to Jackson Chourio as Brewers stars awaits 2025 Opening Day

We are just a week away from Opening Day as Milwaukee Brewers’ rising star Jackson Chourio gears up for what promises to be an exciting 2025 MLB season. After a promising rookie campaign, which saw the young lad finish second runner-up in NL Rookie of the Year voting behind Paul Skenes and Jackson Merrill, the young outfielder is set to be a major factor in the Brewers' lineup.

Last September, Chourio became the youngest player to have a 20-20 season. Mike Trout and Vada Pinson are the only two sluggers to have achieved this feat in their age-20 season.

As anticipation builds for Opening Day, the Brewers released a hype video featuring several of their stars for their Opening Day fixture against the New York Yankees on the road on Mar. 27.

Catcher William Contreras encouraged Chourio with a four-word message:

“Vámonos menor con Dios” (Let’s go, kid, with God).

Contreras’ message in Spanish was a gesture of support and a reminder for Chourio to stay focused and keep faith ahead of the upcoming season.

Contreras' Instagram story/@williamcontreras42

Jackson Chourio in good spirits ahead of season opener against Yankees

Ahead of the 2025 season, Jackson Chourio has shown a lot of promise and is expected to do even better than his 2024 season, where he hit .275 and 21 home runs along with 79 RBIs.

Across 37 at-bats thus far, the second baseman is batting .486 with a 1.228 OPS. In his last five games, the young slugger has gone 11-17 overall, resulting in a .647 average and a 1.000 slugging percentage.

Earlier this spring, the Brewers splurged big money already on him, signing him to a record-shattering eight-year deal worth $82 million, including an annual salary of $10.25 million.

This is why Brewers manager Pat Murphy finds Jackson Chourio in good spirits.

“Free,” the manager said. “He’s in a good spot. He left the season in a good spot and he’s still in a good spot.”

Before the season opener against the Yankees, the Brewers are set to play a spring training game against the Arizona Diamondbacks followed by the Athletics, Seattle Mariners and the Colorado Rockies.

