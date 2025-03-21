William Contreras sends 4-word message to Jackson Chourio as Brewers stars awaits 2025 Opening Day

We are just a week away from Opening Day as Milwaukee Brewers’ rising star Jackson Chourio gears up for what promises to be an exciting 2025 MLB season. After a promising rookie campaign, which saw the young lad finish second runner-up in NL Rookie of the Year voting behind Paul Skenes and Jackson Merrill, the young outfielder is set to be a major factor in the Brewers' lineup.
Last September, Chourio became the youngest player to have a 20-20 season. Mike Trout and Vada Pinson are the only two sluggers to have achieved this feat in their age-20 season.
As anticipation builds for Opening Day, the Brewers released a hype video featuring several of their stars for their Opening Day fixture against the New York Yankees on the road on Mar. 27.
Catcher William Contreras encouraged Chourio with a four-word message:
“Vámonos menor con Dios” (Let’s go, kid, with God).
Contreras’ message in Spanish was a gesture of support and a reminder for Chourio to stay focused and keep faith ahead of the upcoming season.
Jackson Chourio in good spirits ahead of season opener against Yankees
Ahead of the 2025 season, Jackson Chourio has shown a lot of promise and is expected to do even better than his 2024 season, where he hit .275 and 21 home runs along with 79 RBIs.
Across 37 at-bats thus far, the second baseman is batting .486 with a 1.228 OPS. In his last five games, the young slugger has gone 11-17 overall, resulting in a .647 average and a 1.000 slugging percentage.
Earlier this spring, the Brewers splurged big money already on him, signing him to a record-shattering eight-year deal worth $82 million, including an annual salary of $10.25 million.
This is why Brewers manager Pat Murphy finds Jackson Chourio in good spirits.
“Free,” the manager said. “He’s in a good spot. He left the season in a good spot and he’s still in a good spot.”
Before the season opener against the Yankees, the Brewers are set to play a spring training game against the Arizona Diamondbacks followed by the Athletics, Seattle Mariners and the Colorado Rockies.