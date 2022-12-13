Willson Contreras was signed by the St. Louis Cardinals as a successor to veteran catcher Yadier Molina. Molina announced his retirement following the 2022 season after 19 years with the Cardinals. The 30-year-old Contreras will be a significant improvement in the position, especially on the offensive side, as Molina's output has declined recently.

"(Yadier Molina) was my idol… But I came here to be Willson Contreras."

"(Yadier Molina) was my idol… But I came here to be Willson Contreras."

Contreras' 121 wRC+ over the last two seasons places him third among catchers who have made at least 500 plate appearances during that time. Contreras should have a solid chance of surpassing the run and RBI totals he logged with sub-.500 clubs in both of the previous two years.

He joins a potent Cardinals lineup that features Nolan Arenado and reigning National League MVP Paul Goldschmidt at the heart of the order.

Willson Contreras will fit well in the St. Louis Cardinals

The 30-year-old Willson Contreras made his professional debut during the 2016 season, the Chicago Cubs' first World Series victory in 108 years. He continued to be a pillar of the team even as fellow All-Stars Anthony Rizzo, Kris Bryant, and Javier Baez left via trade.

He will now travel to St. Louis, where Molina has held down the catching position since 2004.

The 3x All-Star was one of just two remaining players from the Cubs 2016 World Series team. After 7 Big League seasons with the Cubs, Willson Contreras will reportedly have a new home in St. Louis with the Cardinals.

"After 7 Big League seasons with the Cubs, Willson Contreras will reportedly have a new home in St. Louis with the Cardinals."

Before retiring in October with fellow Cardinals legend Albert Pujols, Molina accomplished a few things in his career. He won two World Series championships, making 10 All-Star Game appearances and winning nine Gold Glove Awards. The Cardinals aren't exactly slouching behind the dish, though.

Scintillating replacement for the legend catcher Molina

Following the signing of a contract that might last for six seasons, 30-year-old Willson Contreras made his debut as a Cardinal on Friday. The $87.5 million basic salary could be increased to at least $100 million if the Cardinals exercise their option for the 2028 season. Contreras received the most expensive contract in Cardinals history for a player who had never played for the team.

Contreras stressed how thrilled he is to be a part of a Cardinals team that is dedicated to winning the World Series. With the Cubs in 2016, he achieved baseball's pinnacle, but the team's core eventually disintegrated.

