Willson Contreras Trade Destinations: Top 3 landing spots for struggling St. Louis Cardinals catcher

Over the course of his seven-year career, catcher Willson Contreras has gone from a relatively obscure backup catcher to a player who has put forth All-Star worthy seasons.

A native of Puerto Cabello, Venezuela, Contreras signed as an international free agent with the Chicago Cubs ahead of the 2016 season. Although he only appeared in 76 games behind the plate, he nevertheless contributed to his team winning that year's World Series, their first such title in 108 seasons.

Over the course of the next six seasons, Contreras grew into the role of a starting MLB catcher. A back-to-back All-Star in 2018 and 2019, he was noted for his strong defensive play and measured approach.

Following the retirement of their long-time catcher Yadier Molina after last season, the St. Louis Cardinals landed on Contreras as a replacement, inking the 30-year old to a five-year deal worth $87.5 million.

Despite the grandiose contract, Willson Contreras has hit only two home runs and 14 RBIs in 32 games with the Cards this season. The mediocre numbers have led the team to call Tres Barrera up from Triple-A in a move that many feel threatens the very viability of Contreras' role as a starting catcher. Some more jaded observers have even suggested that the former Chicago Cubs star could be dealt to another team.

Barstool Baseball @StoolBaseball Willson Contreras is signed with the Cardinals for 4 more seasons after this. Willson Contreras is signed with the Cardinals for 4 more seasons after this. https://t.co/Ovgs1liIr6

In that case, let's have a look at the top options for the struggling catcher.

Top 3 landing spots for Willson Contreras

3. Baltimore Orioles

It's safe to say that Willson Contreras' regular playing days are over, if they ever even began. As a 30-year-old with a multitude of big-game experience, his role as a mentor may be more desirable.

Danny Vietti @DannyVietti Adley Rutschman has a career .302 batting average on 0-2 counts.



League average is around .150 BA Adley Rutschman has a career .302 batting average on 0-2 counts.League average is around .150 BA https://t.co/aZtMmvjcyC

In Adley Rutschman, the Baltimore Orioles have a potential generational catcher. The 25-year-old finished second in Rookie of the Year Award voting in 2022 and has already put together an impressive slashline of .285/.408/.423 this season. Poised to be one of the Orioles' center pieces, an older mentor like Contreras could be a good option.

2. New York Mets

After it was announced that catcher Omar Narvaez would be missing about eight weeks with a calf strain, the frazzled New York Mets had to turn to 29-year-old Tomas Nido to pick up the slack. Although Willson Contreras' numbers may not be great so far this season, they look great next to Nido's .118/.148/.118 slashline in 29 games.

The Mets have the money needed to sweeten the pot for the Cards, and Contreras will get to catch some of the best pitchers in the world.

Mark C. Healey @MarkCHealey In case some of us have forgotten, Tomás Nido is also a homegrown player. #Mets are not going to bury him on the bench. He's struggling at the plate, but he's an above-average defensive catcher, and I think he deserves our support, not ridicule. In case some of us have forgotten, Tomás Nido is also a homegrown player. #Mets are not going to bury him on the bench. He's struggling at the plate, but he's an above-average defensive catcher, and I think he deserves our support, not ridicule. https://t.co/YrJHWLM2Ql

1. New York Yankees

In the same vein as the Mets, the New York Yankees are a cash-saddled team with a few gaping holes in the lineup. Although catcher Lou Trivino has held down the fort fairly well defensively and helped his team with his bat, the 30-year-old has never played in a full MLB season.

2022 saw a career-high 115 games as well as the first All-Star honor and Gold Glove for Trivino. However, if the Yankees have learned anything this season, they will need contingency plans for whatever injury will come next.

