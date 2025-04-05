There was anticipation in the air as the Sam Francisco Giants hosted the Seattle Mariners at Oracle Park on Friday for their first home game of the 2025 season.
The local fans got their money's worth as the Giants clinched a 10-9 win after a thrilling contest, thanks to their offseason acquisition Willy Adames. The star shortstop came to the plate in a tense situation with the home team trailing the Mariners 9-8 in the bottom of the 11th inning.
With two runners on base and two outs, it was a make-or-break situation for the hosts. Adames came in clutch to blast the ball in right field, driving in Luis Matos and Tyler Fitzgerald for a walk-off victory.
Adames shared his three-word reaction to a frantic win after his walk-off hit. He wrote in his Instagram story:
"What a dream."
It was Willy Adames' first home game of his Giants career and the star shortstop made it count. He reflected on the team's resilience in pressure situations after the win.
“It was amazing,” Adames said. “Obviously, it was a great game. We were battling until the end. We were resilient until the end. That’s a good sign when a team shows that. We were just punching back every time. I love that. Thank God we came out on top and got the win. Hopefully, we can continue to roll tomorrow.”
Giants manager reflects on thrilling win after Willy Adames' walk-off heroics
Although Willy Adames drove in the winning runs with his walk-off hit in the 11th inning, the home team had a chance to seal the game in the bottom of the ninth inning with runners in scoring position. However they failed to score, sending the game into extra innings on an 8-8 tie.
“A lot of twists and turns,” manager Bob Melvin said. “We did a lot of good things right. We obviously didn’t do some things right. It kind of went both ways. But for an Opening Day like that, with a packed house, nobody left for one second. It seemed like there was drama every single inning. At least we put on a good show.”
The Giants are now 6-1 for the season and will be looking to clinch their third consecutive series to start the season when they play Seattle in the second game of the series on Saturday.