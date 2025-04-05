There was anticipation in the air as the Sam Francisco Giants hosted the Seattle Mariners at Oracle Park on Friday for their first home game of the 2025 season.

Ad

The local fans got their money's worth as the Giants clinched a 10-9 win after a thrilling contest, thanks to their offseason acquisition Willy Adames. The star shortstop came to the plate in a tense situation with the home team trailing the Mariners 9-8 in the bottom of the 11th inning.

With two runners on base and two outs, it was a make-or-break situation for the hosts. Adames came in clutch to blast the ball in right field, driving in Luis Matos and Tyler Fitzgerald for a walk-off victory.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Adames shared his three-word reaction to a frantic win after his walk-off hit. He wrote in his Instagram story:

"What a dream."

(Image source - Instagram)

It was Willy Adames' first home game of his Giants career and the star shortstop made it count. He reflected on the team's resilience in pressure situations after the win.

Ad

“It was amazing,” Adames said. “Obviously, it was a great game. We were battling until the end. We were resilient until the end. That’s a good sign when a team shows that. We were just punching back every time. I love that. Thank God we came out on top and got the win. Hopefully, we can continue to roll tomorrow.”

Ad

Giants manager reflects on thrilling win after Willy Adames' walk-off heroics

Although Willy Adames drove in the winning runs with his walk-off hit in the 11th inning, the home team had a chance to seal the game in the bottom of the ninth inning with runners in scoring position. However they failed to score, sending the game into extra innings on an 8-8 tie.

Ad

“A lot of twists and turns,” manager Bob Melvin said. “We did a lot of good things right. We obviously didn’t do some things right. It kind of went both ways. But for an Opening Day like that, with a packed house, nobody left for one second. It seemed like there was drama every single inning. At least we put on a good show.”

The Giants are now 6-1 for the season and will be looking to clinch their third consecutive series to start the season when they play Seattle in the second game of the series on Saturday.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Chaitanya Prakash Chaitanya Prakash is an editor who covers US Sports at Sportskeeda. His first brush with sportswriting was in 2012 when the greatest football manager of all time, Sir Alex Ferguson, bid farewell to the beautiful game.



Although having started out professionally as a cricket writer in 2022, Chaitanya's curiosity and indiscriminate interest in all sports in general eventually introduced him to America's favorite pastime.



While Chaitanya's favorite player from the current crop is the dynamic Venezuelan Ronald Acuna Jr., his all-time favorite, however, is Pedro Martinez, for his self-belief and consistency. He also rates Jose Bautista's iconic bat flip in 2015 as his favorite moment in baseball history.



Chaitanya specializes in reporting on technical aspects of the game or analyzing patterns behind specific plays. He also likes pondering over players' self-assessments following the conclusion of a game as it helps him get an idea of how they think about the sport in general.



When not cheering for his favorites across sports, Chaitanya likes being transported to the past through a good war documentary or a historical documentary in general. Know More